The Nostalgic Comfort Food Dish The West Coast Simply Does Best

There are some great classic comfort dishes out there, but not many foods come close to the delicious simplicity of a grilled cheese. Yet, there's an art to making a stellar grilled cheese sandwich — and the West Coast knocks the nostalgic dish out of the park time and time again. Why would the straightforward sandwich taste so much better at a cafe or restaurant served in the West versus other regions of the country? It all comes down to the ingredients, and the West Coast has some of the tastiest cheese and artisanal bread to result in a perfect take on the nostalgic dish.

Making an ultimate grilled cheese is easy, but the components are key. If you've ever made the sandwich with Tillamook butter melted in the pan and sharp cheddar cheese layered between slices of hearty San Franciscan sourdough (especially one from a good West Coast bakery), you know what we're talking about. Any variety of cheese – from cheddar or "farmstyle" pepper Jack – from Pacific Northwest's beloved and long-standing Tillamook Creamery adds bold, rich flavor that stands out when compared to other cheese brands. Finally, a good sourdough imparts a level of fermented flavor and crusty bite that contrasts with the gooey cheese and, without a doubt, takes the sandwich to another level. Quality bread and dairy considered, grilled cheese is among the foods the West Coast simply does best.