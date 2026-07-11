The Nostalgic Comfort Food Dish The West Coast Simply Does Best
There are some great classic comfort dishes out there, but not many foods come close to the delicious simplicity of a grilled cheese. Yet, there's an art to making a stellar grilled cheese sandwich — and the West Coast knocks the nostalgic dish out of the park time and time again. Why would the straightforward sandwich taste so much better at a cafe or restaurant served in the West versus other regions of the country? It all comes down to the ingredients, and the West Coast has some of the tastiest cheese and artisanal bread to result in a perfect take on the nostalgic dish.
Making an ultimate grilled cheese is easy, but the components are key. If you've ever made the sandwich with Tillamook butter melted in the pan and sharp cheddar cheese layered between slices of hearty San Franciscan sourdough (especially one from a good West Coast bakery), you know what we're talking about. Any variety of cheese – from cheddar or "farmstyle" pepper Jack – from Pacific Northwest's beloved and long-standing Tillamook Creamery adds bold, rich flavor that stands out when compared to other cheese brands. Finally, a good sourdough imparts a level of fermented flavor and crusty bite that contrasts with the gooey cheese and, without a doubt, takes the sandwich to another level. Quality bread and dairy considered, grilled cheese is among the foods the West Coast simply does best.
Eat great grilled cheese across the west coast
All across the states, no matter where you live, you can gather West Coast-inspired or sourced ingredients like Tillamook cheddar to craft the perfect grilled cheese made on sourdough bread. However, you can also go to the source — and eat some of the best grilled cheeses across the West Coast. For example, in Portland, Oregon, visit Melt PDX to try a variety of "grown-up grilled cheese" menu offerings made with local bread, creative toppings like Napa cabbage kimchi, and a variety of cheeses including cheddar, feta, and brie. They also serve a simple grilled cheese with Swiss and cheddar on white or wheat, as well as a tomato bisque perfect for dipping.
You'll also find stellar grilled cheeses at Pike Place Market in Seattle and across Washington state at Beecher's Cafe, known for its delicious handmade cheese, grilled cheeses, and its honorable "World's Best" mac and cheese. In California, you can generally count on quality dairy and a great grilled cheese at bakeries, cafes, and restaurants. Visit Tartine Bakery in San Francisco (or at locations across the Bay Area and LA) for a real treat and a variety of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
Sure, every state has its best grilled cheese. But in other parts of the country, you're probably better off making the sandwich at home rather than at a restaurant. On the West Coast, you really can't go wrong with ordering the nostalgic sandwich. Chances are, it'll be worth it.