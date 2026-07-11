12 Of The Biggest Scandals In KFC History

The clue is in the name, but KFC has one job: frying chicken. Usually, it's pretty good at doing that job, but in 2018, it failed spectacularly. The fast food chicken giant ran out of chicken in the U.K. Yes, completely. How, exactly, does something like this happen? KFC is hardly new to the chicken business: In fact, its franchises have been in operation since the 1950s, so it should be fairly flawless by now. Well, it seems like a case of poor preparation. And in the interest of fairness, KFC wasn't entirely to blame.

In February 2018, the U.K. arm of the fast food chain decided to switch delivery contracts. And with just one warehouse, the new supplier, DHL, was unable to cope with the logistical challenge of supplying fresh chicken to 900 restaurants across the country. At the time, KFC UK called it "teething problems" in a statement posted on X. The impact of the switch was huge, though. In fact, more than two-thirds of KFC's U.K. locations had to close completely for several days.

The logistical issues were eventually resolved, but a few months after the chaotic event, KFC decided to offer the contract for hundreds of its stores back to its original supplier, Bidvest. It makes sense: KFC didn't just disappoint customers, it was also forced to waste a heck of a lot of chicken, with several trucks' worth spoiling before they could make it to the restaurants.