This Le Creuset Pan Was Rated The Highest By Consumer Reports
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Le Creuset is one of the most famous cookware brands in the world. The French company, which specializes in enameled cast iron cooking equipment, is seen as a benchmark in the industry for quality, and its eye-catching color palette has inspired generations of designers and collectors. But while Le Creuset might be best known for its iconic Dutch ovens, it was actually a frying pan that received the highest rating from Consumer Reports.
If you're looking to invest, the Toughened Non-stick Pro Fry Pan seems to be a safe bet. The anodized aluminum pan with a stainless-steel base comes in a range of sizes (the report tested the 9.5-inch model), received a high score from the independent testing organization, as well as a coveted "Consumer Reports Recommended" label. The pan got top marks in nearly every category, including durability, handle sturdiness, and cooking evenness. Consumer Reports even tested the handle temperature, which was rated well.
Overall, it beat out the Le Creuset Essential Stainless Steel Frying Pan, the Signature Cast Iron Skillet, and the Signature Round Dutch oven, which are some of the brand's bestsellers. It might sound a bit surprising, but shoppers have also given the pan some great reviews online.
People love Le Creuset's Toughened Non-stick Pro Fry Pan
The Le Creuset Toughened Non-stick Pro line is an updated version of the brand's original Toughened Non-stick line. The Pro products have a triple-reinforced coating that promises to be four times stronger than their older counterparts with superior results. The frying pan has a textured interior to promote browning with or without the use of oil, and it's dishwasher friendly.
This pan also has high ratings on the Le Creuset website, where a reviewer wrote, "It is my go to for finishing my pasta dishes and sautéing potatoes, browning meats, etc. Just a great size and weight for ease of use." Another said, "The construction is solid, the non-stick material does NOT feel like previous non-stick pans. It's more durable and, if you wanted to, you could use metal utensils." People have praised the longevity of the pan elsewhere online, and the even heat distribution has also earned recognition.
It seems to be especially suited to cooking delicate items like eggs and fish. An Amazon shopper wrote in a review, "I don't use oil, butter, or anything and everything cleans off this pan in seconds." However, a few have reported issues with sticking over time and others don't believe it's worth the money, as it's generally recommended to replace nonstick pans after five years. The smallest 8.8-inch pan costs $115, and the largest at 12 inches will set you back $160. We asked an expert if it was worth investing in nonstick pans and they didn't seem to think so, but if you are in the market, Le Creuset might be worth considering.