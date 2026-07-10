This Le Creuset Pan Was Rated The Highest By Consumer Reports

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Le Creuset is one of the most famous cookware brands in the world. The French company, which specializes in enameled cast iron cooking equipment, is seen as a benchmark in the industry for quality, and its eye-catching color palette has inspired generations of designers and collectors. But while Le Creuset might be best known for its iconic Dutch ovens, it was actually a frying pan that received the highest rating from Consumer Reports.

If you're looking to invest, the Toughened Non-stick Pro Fry Pan seems to be a safe bet. The anodized aluminum pan with a stainless-steel base comes in a range of sizes (the report tested the 9.5-inch model), received a high score from the independent testing organization, as well as a coveted "Consumer Reports Recommended" label. The pan got top marks in nearly every category, including durability, handle sturdiness, and cooking evenness. Consumer Reports even tested the handle temperature, which was rated well.

Overall, it beat out the Le Creuset Essential Stainless Steel Frying Pan, the Signature Cast Iron Skillet, and the Signature Round Dutch oven, which are some of the brand's bestsellers. It might sound a bit surprising, but shoppers have also given the pan some great reviews online.