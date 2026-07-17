The Small Massachusetts Town That Stakes Its Claim As Asparagus Capital Of The World
Folks often flock to Massachusetts to check out the historical corners of Boston or unwind in the Berkshires, but the state has a lot more to offer than front row seats at Fenway and a good hot dog. Over in western Massachusetts, a small town with less than 6,000 residents makes headlines for its steadfast love of one celebrated vegetable: asparagus.
The town of Hadley, tucked in the Connecticut River Valley, has been harvesting 80% of the entire state's asparagus since 1930, and locals love to celebrate the small town's signature crop. Asparagus has become so woven into the community that locals apparently call the bright green stalks "Hadley Grass," and local elementary school students have even lobbied to make asparagus the official vegetable of Massachusetts. For a decade, Hadley residents even honored the produce with the iconic annual NEPM Asparagus Festival, which was both educational and fun with harvesting demos, activities, live music, and, of course, tons of asparagus and asparagus-forward dishes.
Sadly, the iconic festival called it quits after the 2025 season, but Hadley residents would never let anything stand in the way of their love for the town's favorite vegetable. Locals hosted the first annual North Hadley Asparagus Days in North Hadley in 2026. The weekend-long event recognized "the spirit of gathering around local agriculture while creating space for something distinct to grow," according to the Hilltown Families organization.
Hadley isn't the only place claiming to be the asparagus capital of the world
Hadley may wear the home of asparagus title proudly, celebrating the crop whenever possible, but other locations with top notch soil have also claimed the vegetable as its own. Over in Michigan, some counties have also declared themselves the world's asparagus capital. Across the state, 20 million pounds of asparagus are reportedly produced each year.
While Hadley mostly cheers for asparagus within state lines, Michigan focuses much more on commercial distribution, bringing the tasty vegetable to markets all over the country. More than 85% of the country's asparagus started in The Great Lakes State. Today, Michigan supports about 100 asparagus farmers, and the tiny town of Hart comes together to host another asparagus-themed festival – the National Asparagus Festival. California has also historically entered the conversation, with significant growing regions in the San Joaquin Valley staking their own agricultural claims. They also have an annual asparagus celebration, but the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival runs for a full week each spring.
At the end of the day, it's all about local pride and the Hadley community isn't looking to compete for a title. The small town's reputation stems from generations of asparagus farming and the crop's deep integration into local life.