The Small Massachusetts Town That Stakes Its Claim As Asparagus Capital Of The World

Folks often flock to Massachusetts to check out the historical corners of Boston or unwind in the Berkshires, but the state has a lot more to offer than front row seats at Fenway and a good hot dog. Over in western Massachusetts, a small town with less than 6,000 residents makes headlines for its steadfast love of one celebrated vegetable: asparagus.

The town of Hadley, tucked in the Connecticut River Valley, has been harvesting 80% of the entire state's asparagus since 1930, and locals love to celebrate the small town's signature crop. Asparagus has become so woven into the community that locals apparently call the bright green stalks "Hadley Grass," and local elementary school students have even lobbied to make asparagus the official vegetable of Massachusetts. For a decade, Hadley residents even honored the produce with the iconic annual NEPM Asparagus Festival, which was both educational and fun with harvesting demos, activities, live music, and, of course, tons of asparagus and asparagus-forward dishes.

Sadly, the iconic festival called it quits after the 2025 season, but Hadley residents would never let anything stand in the way of their love for the town's favorite vegetable. Locals hosted the first annual North Hadley Asparagus Days in North Hadley in 2026. The weekend-long event recognized "the spirit of gathering around local agriculture while creating space for something distinct to grow," according to the Hilltown Families organization.