The Trendy Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavor America Is Missing Out On
You never forget your first Blizzard. The iconic Dairy Queen treat has come a long way since it first appeared on menus in 1985. With so many different versions that have come and gone over the years, it seems that American audiences are feeling FOMO for one flavor in particular that has yet to grace any Dairy Queen stores stateside. Given its popularity among foodies, matcha-flavored Blizzards seem like they'd be right at home in America — or, perhaps, worth the international travel.
The beloved Dairy Queen Blizzard comes in a variety of flavors, many of which are quite decadent and based upon fan-favorite cookies and candies, including Oreos, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more. Perhaps this is why matcha is so missed by American Dairy Queen customers, as it presents a lighter counter to the typical indulgent Blizzard fare. This tea-inspired flavor can be found in several different international Dairy Queen locations, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brunei, among others.
Bearing an eye-catching green hue and the tastes of tender tea leaves, these matcha-based desserts are beyond anything American audiences have encountered, including secret menu Dairy Queen Blizzards. For example, some of the menu items at Dairy Queen spots in Brunei feature options like Matcha Honeycomb, Matcha Cheesecake, Matcha Oreo, and Matcha Chocochip. Dairy Queens in the Philippines also offer a Dirty Matcha Blizzard made with coffee concentrate and chunks of chocolate.
American FOMO for matcha-flavored Blizzards
Matcha is so popular with American consumers that high demand, limited supply, and tariffs on Japanese imports led to a significant shortage in the U.S. in 2025. Keeping this in mind, it might be some time before matcha makes it to the menus of any American Dairy Queen shops. With that said, the desire is certainly present, and social media users are not shy about expressing their enthusiasm.
A Redditor shared a picture of their matcha-flavored Blizzard at a Dairy Queen in China and said, "Matcha is a standard flavor there and one of the most popular, with add-ins like oreo, chopped almond, crushed waffle cone, or red bean. It's amazing." The user also mentions seeing other tea-inspired flavors, including oolong, jasmine green, and Yunnan Pu-erh, noting, "I'd love to see some of these brought over to the US market." Another Redditor replied, "Whatttttttt I would TOTALLY get that if it came to America that sounds like it would be AMAZING!!"
Another reply mentioned creating their own version by enhancing an American Oreo Blizzard with store-bought matcha powder. You can always recreate Dairy Queen's iconic Blizzard at home using a stand mixer, soft serve ice cream, and matcha powder. Until this treat appears on American Dairy Queen menus, it might just have to suffice.