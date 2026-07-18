The Trendy Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavor America Is Missing Out On

You never forget your first Blizzard. The iconic Dairy Queen treat has come a long way since it first appeared on menus in 1985. With so many different versions that have come and gone over the years, it seems that American audiences are feeling FOMO for one flavor in particular that has yet to grace any Dairy Queen stores stateside. Given its popularity among foodies, matcha-flavored Blizzards seem like they'd be right at home in America — or, perhaps, worth the international travel.

The beloved Dairy Queen Blizzard comes in a variety of flavors, many of which are quite decadent and based upon fan-favorite cookies and candies, including Oreos, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more. Perhaps this is why matcha is so missed by American Dairy Queen customers, as it presents a lighter counter to the typical indulgent Blizzard fare. This tea-inspired flavor can be found in several different international Dairy Queen locations, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brunei, among others.

Bearing an eye-catching green hue and the tastes of tender tea leaves, these matcha-based desserts are beyond anything American audiences have encountered, including secret menu Dairy Queen Blizzards. For example, some of the menu items at Dairy Queen spots in Brunei feature options like Matcha Honeycomb, Matcha Cheesecake, Matcha Oreo, and Matcha Chocochip. Dairy Queens in the Philippines also offer a Dirty Matcha Blizzard made with coffee concentrate and chunks of chocolate.