What Kind Of Bacon Does McDonald's Use, And Where Does The Chain Get It?

For many customers, bacon is a vital part of the McDonald's menu experience, boosting the flavor profile of items across the fast food chain's breakfast and burger offerings. However, what's less commonly known is exactly what type of bacon it is, and where it comes from. In the United States, McDonald's uses applewood smoked bacon. The chain relies on localized global sourcing, meaning that ingredients are sourced closer to its locations (when possible), rather than from one centralized spot worldwide. McDonald's has two major national meat suppliers in the U.S., Lopez Foods and Keystone Foods, but it's not clear if one of these companies is responsible for providing bacon.

As its name suggests, applewood smoked bacon has been smoked using applewood. It's the second most popular bacon type with Tasting Table readers, only losing out on the top spot to hickory smoked bacon. Applewood imparts a slightly fruity and sweet flavor, making it one of the bacon types that's really worth knowing about. Smoking helps to dry and preserve meat, as well as to give it an added layer of smoky flavor. The reduced moisture from smoking the bacon also helps it crisp up when cooked, giving an important textural crunch component to everything from McDonald's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel to its Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese.