This Cut Of Meat Is The Star Of Cracker Barrel's Super-Tender Pot Roast

"I always enjoy their pot roast, I think that's always a good safe bet," a customer said on the r/crackerbarrel subreddit. This fan is just one of many people who have been won over by the chain's pot roast. But members of that subreddit aren't the only ones who were blown away by the comforting, reliable taste of the meal.

Critics also admit they like the dish. For instance, PureWow's Taryn Pire proclaimed that the chain's pot roast is the second-best dish on the menu, second only to the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie. "It's so rare that I say this, but this main was literally perfect. No notes," they said. "It was so homey and comforting. The meat was beyond tender (no knife required!)."

If you live in one of the seven states without a Cracker Barrel, or it's out of season in your local establishment, you can always try your hand at making a copycat version of the meal. No matter which way you slice it, the pot roast definitely among the most popular entrees Cracker Barrel has to offer, and it's all due to the wondrous cut that is the rib roast.