This Cut Of Meat Is The Star Of Cracker Barrel's Super-Tender Pot Roast
Cracker Barrel definitely knows how to serve up some delicious, meat-laden main dishes — and its pot roast is among the chain's most delectable dishes. But do you know which cut of meat is used to make the pot roast? It turns out the dinner is made out of rib roast, a cut known for its tenderness. This portion of the cow gets little exercise as it moves about the pasture, which means the meat stays particularly juicy. The rib roast is often well-marbled with fat, and a long, slow roast will bring out its very best qualities. To wit, Cracker Barrel braises its pot roast, which requires simmering the meat for hours with vegetables in liquid until it's fall-off-the-bone tender before being dressed in gravy. The result is a melt-in-your mouth texture, and a gentle, herbaceous flavor that's enhanced by a side of creamy mashed potatoes.
Over time, Cracker Barrel's pot roast has become highly regarded among diners looking for something simple, but still stick-to-your-ribs good. It's become a frequent menu mainstay, popping up during Cracker Barrel's fall menu promotions.
Cracker Barrel's pot roast wins lots of raves
"I always enjoy their pot roast, I think that's always a good safe bet," a customer said on the r/crackerbarrel subreddit. This fan is just one of many people who have been won over by the chain's pot roast. But members of that subreddit aren't the only ones who were blown away by the comforting, reliable taste of the meal.
Critics also admit they like the dish. For instance, PureWow's Taryn Pire proclaimed that the chain's pot roast is the second-best dish on the menu, second only to the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie. "It's so rare that I say this, but this main was literally perfect. No notes," they said. "It was so homey and comforting. The meat was beyond tender (no knife required!)."
If you live in one of the seven states without a Cracker Barrel, or it's out of season in your local establishment, you can always try your hand at making a copycat version of the meal. No matter which way you slice it, the pot roast definitely among the most popular entrees Cracker Barrel has to offer, and it's all due to the wondrous cut that is the rib roast.