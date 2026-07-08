What Tiny Dots On Stainless Steel Cookware Mean, And Are They Permanent

Stainless steel is one of the most popular cookware materials because it heats up super fast, retains heat, and, as long as you don't scratch its surface or scorch the living daylights out of it, you can trust it'll be reasonably non-stick for a long while. However, there are many mistakes that home cooks make with stainless steel, which can lead to permanent unsightly dots appearing on the surface of the pan.

These dots are the result of pitting, which often occurs when the stainless steel material comes into contact with chlorine or chloride. This compound is found in many ingredients, including salt (sodium chloride). Other causes of pitting include extremely alkaline or acidic substances and high temperatures (often in tandem with chloride and chlorine).

At first, these dots may appear small, and unless you're paying close attention to your pan's finish, you may not even notice them. While they may not affect the performance or capabilities of your pan, they still don't look pretty.