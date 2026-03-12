The Single Cleaner That Gives Pots And Pans A Martha Stewart-Level Sparkle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookware made from materials like stainless steel can quickly get stained and discolored, especially if it's washed in the dishwasher. Although this doesn't affect the performance or safety of the items, it can make them less aesthetically pleasing. If you've noticed water spots, brown or black marks, rainbow-like stains, or a dull or cloudy appearance on your stainless steel pots and pans, Martha Stewart has the perfect solution. She recommends using one simple household cleaning product to restore stainless steel cookware to like-new condition.

In a January 5, 2026 Instagram post, Stewart said that the best way to clean stainless steel cookware is with CLR Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover. This inexpensive product can be purchased at Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers for around $5. Stewart says that the product removes mineral deposits from pots and pans quickly, leaving them looking like new.

CLR works so well because it gets rid of calcium, lime, and rust deposits on metal surfaces, and also erases ugly cooking stains and discoloration. It's easy to use and doesn't require a lot of scrubbing either. Another benefit of CLR is that it's safer than many other popular all-purpose kitchen cleaners, as it contains no phosphates, is formulated with 80% plant-based ingredients, uses sustainable packaging, and is eco-friendly.