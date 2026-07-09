The 9 Best Bakeware Sets You Can Grab At Walmart In 2026
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A good bakeware set is a worthwhile purchase for any home cook. There are essential bakeware items that have more utility than others, especially if you bake more cookies and decadent brownie recipes than muffins or loaves. But for the most part, having a selection of different-sized pans, trays, and tins is ideal. Bakeware sets provide all of these individual items at once, which can further cut costs.
You don't have to visit a high-end outlet like Williams Sonoma or Sur La Table to get your hands on a reliable bakeware set. Your local Walmart actually carries plenty of bakeware options, many of which are highly rated and beloved by customers. Below, you'll find some of the best value bakeware sets that have received high customer reviews and are worth adding to any kitchen.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region or location.
Mainstays 6-Piece Non-Stick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set
Carbon steel bakeware is light yet durable. The six-piece set from Mainstays has everything you need to bake brownies, loaves, and more. It's also priced super affordably at under $30 and is perfect for someone just building their bakeware collection.
Purchase Mainstays 6-Piece Non-Stick Carbon Steel Bakeware Set at Walmart for $27.97.
Wilton Premium Non-Stick Cookie Sheet Pan Bakeware Set 3-Piece
Wilton is a trusted name in the baking space for good reason, and you can't go wrong with a set of its Premium Non-Stick Cookie Sheet Pans. The non-stick coating is safe for temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and you won't have to worry about scratches as long as you avoid abrasive cleaners.
Purchase the Wilton Premium Non-Stick Cookie Sheet Pan Bakeware Set 3-Piece at Walmart for $28.97.
Carote 9-Piece Stackable Non-stick Bakeware Set
This Carote bakeware set comes in two colors and with a pastry brush and a spatula. For the price, you can't really beat it. The non-stick coating makes for easy cleaning, while the carbon-steel material holds heat well.
Purchase the Carote 9-Piece Stackable Non-stick Bakeware Set at Walmart for $29.99.
Martha Stewart 4-Piece Metal Bakeware Set
This Martha Stewart Metal Bakeware Set is personally endorsed, and I can tell you from experience that it's worth buying. The carbon steel is light, the non-stick coating is thick, and it's a worthwhile and affordable purchase.
Purchase the Martha Stewart 4-Piece Metal Bakeware Set at Walmart for $20.77.
Thyme & Table 10-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set
If you want to lean more into stoneware, the Thyme & Table Ceramic Bakeware Set is for you. It comes with ramekins, casserole dishes, a pie pan, and some basic spatulas, meaning its utility extends far beyond just baking.
Purchase the Thyme & Table 10-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set at Walmart for $59.97.
Bakken-Swiss 18-Piece Kitchen Oven Baking Set
If you need quite literally everything in a bakeware set, then this option from Bakken-Swiss is right up your alley. It contains all of the essentials for baking, including muffin tins, assorted pans, measuring cups and spoons, and plenty of spatulas.
Purchase the Bakken-Swiss 18-Piece Kitchen Oven Baking Set starting at $59.99.
GreenLife 6-Piece Baking Set
If you don't mind spending a bit more on a bakeware set, you can select between the sage, pink, and turquoise sets from GreenLife. These ceramic non-stick pans are sturdy and allow for easy food removal.
Purchase the GreenLife 6-Piece Baking Set at Walmart for $99.99.
Caraway Mini Bakeware Set
Caraway is one of the most recognizable names in bakeware, and for good reason; it's one of the best cookware sets money can buy at Costco. Walmart carries a rather pared-down version, complete with a muffin tin, two trays, a rectangular pan, and a rack. It even comes with an organizer for easy storage.
Purchase the Caraway Mini Bakeware Set at Walmart for $165.
Farberware 10-Piece Non-stick Bakeware Set
If you want to get the most bang for your buck, the Farberware Non-stick Bakeware Set is for you. This 10-piece set has everything you need for basic baking, and at a great price to boot.
Purchase the Farberware 10-Piece Non-stick Bakeware Set at Walmart for $89.99.