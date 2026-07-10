Here's How Many Rotisserie Chickens Costco Sold In 2025

If you're a Costco member, chances are you've purchased a rotisserie chicken at some point. It's a delicious, easy, cult-favorite loss leader that keeps customers walking all the way through the store on a Costco treasure hunt to find the deli. According to its annual shareholders report, Costco sold 157.4 million rotisserie chickens globally in 2025 so the odds just about guarantee one made its way into most members' carts.

With approximately 81 million households enrolled in Costco membership, that's 1.9 chickens per home per year. The store makes and sells more than 431,000 rotisserie chickens every day and each one weighs an average of three pounds, which means Costco sold 472.2 million pounds of rotisserie chicken in 2025. Rotisserie chicken prices vary from country to country, but at the United States' price of $4.99 per chicken, that's $785,426,000 spent on rotisserie chickens alone.

Rotisserie chickens are a best seller — even if they are a drop in the bucket of Costco's reported $269.9 billion in sales over the 2025 fiscal year — but the birds are not the biggest seller on the list. The other loss leader that Costco sells more of each year is the hot dog and soda combo that's locked in at $1.50. It was sold 245.1 million times in 2025.