Here's How Many Rotisserie Chickens Costco Sold In 2025
If you're a Costco member, chances are you've purchased a rotisserie chicken at some point. It's a delicious, easy, cult-favorite loss leader that keeps customers walking all the way through the store on a Costco treasure hunt to find the deli. According to its annual shareholders report, Costco sold 157.4 million rotisserie chickens globally in 2025 so the odds just about guarantee one made its way into most members' carts.
With approximately 81 million households enrolled in Costco membership, that's 1.9 chickens per home per year. The store makes and sells more than 431,000 rotisserie chickens every day and each one weighs an average of three pounds, which means Costco sold 472.2 million pounds of rotisserie chicken in 2025. Rotisserie chicken prices vary from country to country, but at the United States' price of $4.99 per chicken, that's $785,426,000 spent on rotisserie chickens alone.
Rotisserie chickens are a best seller — even if they are a drop in the bucket of Costco's reported $269.9 billion in sales over the 2025 fiscal year — but the birds are not the biggest seller on the list. The other loss leader that Costco sells more of each year is the hot dog and soda combo that's locked in at $1.50. It was sold 245.1 million times in 2025.
What are the best ways to enjoy a Costco rotisserie chicken?
You've got your hands on a cult-favorite rotisserie chicken, so now what? Of course, you can enjoy it as-is. Add a side of veggies and some roasted potatoes, and you've got a wholesome meal where the hardest part is totally taken care of. Not feeling a roast chicken dinner? There are a variety of ways to stretch the meat into multiple meals.
Rotisserie chickens at Costco can only be available for sale for two hours after cooking, but they don't throw away chickens that exceed the two-hour limit. Instead, they're turned into other items. The meat is chopped up into chicken salad, folded into pot pie filling, and added to soup, which explains why these go-to prepared foods taste so darn good.
Leftover rotisserie chicken is really a gift, not garbage. Remove the remaining meat from the bones and shred it, and fold it into chicken tacos or toss it with barbecue sauce for sliders. The carcass can be stashed in your freezer, then used later to make homemade chicken broth. If your stock of leftovers includes rice and some veggies, you're only a few minutes away from chicken fried rice. Talk about making $4.99 really count.