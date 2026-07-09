Savory And Sweet: Change Up Plain Mashed Potatoes By Making Them German Style

Mashed potatoes are a food that you can't help loving. They're delicious in any and all forms, including as classic mashed potatoes, garlicky potatoes, twice-baked potatoes, and more. The one form of mashed potatoes you may not be familiar with, though, is German-style mashed potatoes, also known as Himmel und Erde. This roughly translates to "Heaven and Earth," and once you learn more about this preparation, you'll see why the name fits.

This dish is believed to have originated in Rhineland, Westphalia, and Lower Saxony during the 18th century. Aside from potatoes, the other primary ingredient in this recipe is apples ("erdapfel" translates to "earth apple" or "potato"). It's usually served with a complementary caramelized onion topping and with proteins like bratwurst, blood sausage, or pork chops, all of which complement the sweetness of the apples and the starchiness of the potatoes.

To prepare this dish, the thickly sliced apples are boiled with the potatoes. Once both are soft, the mixture is seasoned with salt, pepper, nutmeg, garlic, and, of course, plenty of butter. It might be a unique dish to many, as apples are not one of the popular one-ingredient upgrades you can add to your mashed potatoes. But when you see the flavor nuance it'll offer your spuds, you may change your tune.