Not Ketchup Or Mustard: Give Burgers 10X The Flavor With One Jarred Ingredient
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There are plenty of classic burger toppings and condiments that have stood the test of time — and for good reason. If you visit a barbecue, chances are there is going to be plenty of ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato to go around. But only limiting yourself to these burger toppings is doing this iconic American sandwich a disservice.
One of the most unique burger toppings worth trying that you may not have tried yet — either on or in a burger — is roasted red peppers. They're often sold in jars, both by name brands and store brands like 365 by Whole Foods Market, and can be made at home by tossing the slivers on a sheet pan and turning up the heat in your oven. The roasting brings out the pepper's natural sweetness, and if you make them fresh at home, you may also be able to taste some of those charred notes. Burgers tend to have similar charred notes, and the sweet reprieve of the peppers will balance out the umami and savory flavor of any patty, whether you opt for one made with beef, turkey, chicken, or some other protein.
The best ways to give your burgers a roasted red pepper upgrade
There are numerous ways to give your burger a roasted red pepper upgrade. You can chop up the peppers and add them to the patty itself to infuse the sweetness into the meat. Of course, you'll want to make sure that you aren't adding too much, as this is still a burger and not meatloaf. Be sure to chop the peppers into small pieces so that they are evenly distributed throughout the patty. You can also warm the peppers and layer them on your burger with grilled onions and melty cheese for a take on a Philly cheesesteak-inspired meal.
Alternatively, you can also turn roasted red peppers into a spread, which is ideal if you don't like the squishy and slug-like consistency of the ingredient. Pulse the peppers in a food processor with your seasonings of choice (garlic, for example, makes an excellent addition) before adding mayonnaise. This creamy condiment would add dimension to a chicken burger topped with salty feta and crunchy greens. Just be sure to save that leftover aioli for dipping your fries into.