Not Ketchup Or Mustard: Give Burgers 10X The Flavor With One Jarred Ingredient

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There are plenty of classic burger toppings and condiments that have stood the test of time — and for good reason. If you visit a barbecue, chances are there is going to be plenty of ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, and tomato to go around. But only limiting yourself to these burger toppings is doing this iconic American sandwich a disservice.

One of the most unique burger toppings worth trying that you may not have tried yet — either on or in a burger — is roasted red peppers. They're often sold in jars, both by name brands and store brands like 365 by Whole Foods Market, and can be made at home by tossing the slivers on a sheet pan and turning up the heat in your oven. The roasting brings out the pepper's natural sweetness, and if you make them fresh at home, you may also be able to taste some of those charred notes. Burgers tend to have similar charred notes, and the sweet reprieve of the peppers will balance out the umami and savory flavor of any patty, whether you opt for one made with beef, turkey, chicken, or some other protein.