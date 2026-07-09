Why Side-Mounted Outlets On Kitchen Islands Were Banned

For a home cook, there's nothing quite like having an island in your kitchen. The extra counter space means you can spread out, take on bigger cooking projects, and multitask like a pro. And moving your sink and dishwasher to an island can create a kitchen work triangle to optimize prep and clean up. While this design trend has major staying power, there is one thing new kitchen islands can't have: side-mounted outlets.

In 2020, the National Electrical Code (NEC) made a major change to how power can be supplied to a kitchen outlet. Previously, electricians could install outlets on the sides of the island. This allowed home cooks to use appliances on the island but resulted in cords hanging off the side where they could easily be snagged. Sure, an unplugged Crockpot is no big deal, but a heavy stand mixer or an electric kettle full of hot water that gets pulled down by its cord can be seriously dangerous — hence the change to the electrical code.

If your home already has side-mounted outlets on your island, don't worry. These do not need to be removed from older residences, they just aren't allowed in new construction. However, it's a good reminder to keep an eye on cords and appliances in your kitchen and to consider plugging in items like slow cookers on the counter along the wall instead.