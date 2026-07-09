Why Side-Mounted Outlets On Kitchen Islands Were Banned
For a home cook, there's nothing quite like having an island in your kitchen. The extra counter space means you can spread out, take on bigger cooking projects, and multitask like a pro. And moving your sink and dishwasher to an island can create a kitchen work triangle to optimize prep and clean up. While this design trend has major staying power, there is one thing new kitchen islands can't have: side-mounted outlets.
In 2020, the National Electrical Code (NEC) made a major change to how power can be supplied to a kitchen outlet. Previously, electricians could install outlets on the sides of the island. This allowed home cooks to use appliances on the island but resulted in cords hanging off the side where they could easily be snagged. Sure, an unplugged Crockpot is no big deal, but a heavy stand mixer or an electric kettle full of hot water that gets pulled down by its cord can be seriously dangerous — hence the change to the electrical code.
If your home already has side-mounted outlets on your island, don't worry. These do not need to be removed from older residences, they just aren't allowed in new construction. However, it's a good reminder to keep an eye on cords and appliances in your kitchen and to consider plugging in items like slow cookers on the counter along the wall instead.
What is the alternative to side-mounted outlets?
Of course no one wants regrets about their kitchen remodel, and not having enough outlets is harder to fix than changing your cabinet pulls. So where can the outlets go?
The NEC recommends pop-up outlets as an alternative to side-mounted outlets. These are mounted on top of your counter. They sit flush to the counter when not in use, and can be popped up when power is needed. Many feature two or more outlets, and they use silicone gaskets to keep spills and moisture out. Having the outlet on top of the counter means there aren't cords hanging off of your island, reducing the hazard that inspired this code change while still getting more out of your island.
Countertop outlets come in a variety of styles. You can choose column-style receptacles that rise vertically out of your counter when needed, or a rectangular shape that pops up at an angle. Plus, there are options for USB and wireless charging features so your phone or tablet doesn't die when you're in the middle of a recipe. Pop-up outlets do come with different installation requirements, including cutting holes in your countertop to accommodate them, so keep that in mind as you make design decisions. You can also look for options with decorative or custom covers in the same material as your countertop for a seamless appearance.