It would be impossible to talk about Philadelphia's food scene without mentioning the Philly cheesesteak. This sub-style sando is ubiquitous to the city's culinary heritage, so it's fitting that the best bread for building the ultimate cheesesteak is a Philly institution, too. Introducing: the Amoroso roll. For the unacquainted, an Amoroso roll is a soft, Italian-style hoagie that's roughly 8 to 12 inches in length, with a slightly tapered shape. A longstanding Italian bakery, the eponymous Amoroso's Baking Company, opened in 1904 and has been supplying rolls to the city's sandwich shops ever since — a legacy that predates the invention of the Philly cheesesteak by nearly 30 years. Purists would likely argue that a classic Philly cheesesteak can only arrive on this specific type of bread. So, what makes Amoroso rolls best for the job?

Composed of hot, thinly-sliced ribeye folded with melted cheese and diced onions, the cheesesteak is no amateur sandwich. As such, its bread must be more than a vehicle, serving double-duty by creating bites with balanced structure and moisture control. Resilient Amoroso rolls are prized for their ability to handle this sandwich, keeping the juices locked in so that by the time foodies bite down, it's a mess-free (or at least less messy) feat. It's all about the loaves' textural diversity, sporting a plush, yet tight crumb that can support melted cheese and savory juices without becoming soggy. Meanwhile, the roll's crisply thin outer crust is toothy-soft, but still durable enough to accommodate heavy loads of hot meat without ripping apart.