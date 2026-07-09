Krispy Kreme's Biggest Flops Over The Years

Krispy Kreme is an American institution. In fact, founded in the 1930s, the chain has been supplying consumers with its famous glazed doughnuts for the best part of a century. That's a heck of a long time, so as you'd expect, it's not all been plain sailing for the brand.

While Krispy Kreme has seen many successes (in 2022, it sold an impressive 1.6 billion doughnuts), there have also been a considerable number of bumps in the road. Over the years, the chain has come up against diet culture, financial losses, and a lack of demand for its doughnuts.

Here, we take a closer look at some of the biggest flops in Krispy Kreme history. Some of these were so unsuccessful, you've probably never even heard of them. Yes, even if you're a Krispy Kreme super fan. Krispy Kreme pizzas? What about cold cut sandwiches? We rest our case.