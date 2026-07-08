The Simple Costco Etiquette Rule Shoppers Forget At Sample Stations

There are a lot of things that make Costco a shopper's wonderland. Where else can you get a luxury bottle of whisky, pet insurance, and paper towels in one place? As a warehouse-sized source of meticulously selected products, shopping at Costco comes with some rules — both written and unwritten. You have to have your card. You have to wear shoes and a shirt. You can't shop if you aren't a member. And a rule we think they should post in bold letters at the entrance? You have to be courteous and polite to the Costco employees.

Costco samplers (the employees preparing and distributing samples throughout the store) have taken to the internet to express their frustrations, and we can't blame them. Stories of customers impatiently reaching behind the sneeze guard, blocking the cart as they eat their sample or wait for more, and not even acknowledging the people working behind the carts are abundant across social media. As one person who stated that they're a sampler said on Reddit, "At least say hello and greet us instead of just zooming by grabbing a sample without evening knowing what it is."

Another alleged employee outlined a list of do's and don'ts that sounds like a crash-course in common courtesy. The Reddit poster wrote, "The majority of our employees are older [or are] college students and we have so much patience. People still lack so many simple manners when taking samples." The first instruction on the list was simply not to "Push [or] shove others to grab a sample. Including me."