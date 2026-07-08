The Simple Costco Etiquette Rule Shoppers Forget At Sample Stations
There are a lot of things that make Costco a shopper's wonderland. Where else can you get a luxury bottle of whisky, pet insurance, and paper towels in one place? As a warehouse-sized source of meticulously selected products, shopping at Costco comes with some rules — both written and unwritten. You have to have your card. You have to wear shoes and a shirt. You can't shop if you aren't a member. And a rule we think they should post in bold letters at the entrance? You have to be courteous and polite to the Costco employees.
Costco samplers (the employees preparing and distributing samples throughout the store) have taken to the internet to express their frustrations, and we can't blame them. Stories of customers impatiently reaching behind the sneeze guard, blocking the cart as they eat their sample or wait for more, and not even acknowledging the people working behind the carts are abundant across social media. As one person who stated that they're a sampler said on Reddit, "At least say hello and greet us instead of just zooming by grabbing a sample without evening knowing what it is."
Another alleged employee outlined a list of do's and don'ts that sounds like a crash-course in common courtesy. The Reddit poster wrote, "The majority of our employees are older [or are] college students and we have so much patience. People still lack so many simple manners when taking samples." The first instruction on the list was simply not to "Push [or] shove others to grab a sample. Including me."
How to improve everyone's Costco experience
It doesn't take much to make a trip to Costco better for everyone involved — including the employees. When you're headed toward a sample station, don't forget to be kind. Say hello, and remember to say please and thank you. The samplers know you just want a snack (though they hope you'll buy the product to help meet their daily quota) and won't try to trap you with an extended sales pitch. They just want you to let them do their jobs, and to remember that Costco employees are people, just like you.
Another Costco samples etiquette rule to remember? Put your trash in the trash can. There's no reason to leave paper cups and napkins on shelves throughout the store when there are Costco-sized trashcans located in almost every aisle.
You can also avoid being the worst type of Costco shopper by just remembering that there are other people around you in the store. Have your membership card ready at the entrance and at the checkout to keep the line moving smoothly. Need to stop to grab a sample, read a label, browse products, or check your shopping list? Move your cart to the side of the aisle, which is extra-wide specifically to accommodate the warehouse's oversized carts.
After you've paid, hold on to your receipt so it can be checked as you exit the store. And please — PLEASE — put your shopping cart back in the cart corral after you've loaded your trunk. They're convenient in the store, but in the parking lot those boat-sized carts are a major safety hazard, so do your part to keep the parking lot safe.