Why McDonald's Happy Meals Are Served In A Box

Before little kids sat staring at electronic devices while they ate, they stared at the boxes their food came in. That was the case in the late 1970s, when Kansas City ad executive Bob Bernstein watched his son read and re-read the illustrations on his cereal box. Bernstein used that inspiration to design a comics- and puzzles-covered box for the Happy Meal, McDonald's signature kids' meal that today sells at a reported rate of 5,000 per minute.

The box itself was a way to attract parents of small kids to come in for an easily bundled burger and fries meal for their little ones. Meanwhile, the splashy decorations on the box, featuring a toy inside, made the kids want to return to McDonald's again and again.

McDonald's released its Happy Meals in 1979 for $1.10 each. The sweet cereal box origin story has had critics since, given Burger Chef, a Midwest burger giant at the time, had already been marketing its own "Fun Meal" for a full six years. Burger Chef sued McDonald's but, not having secured a trademark or patent for its "Fun Meal," Burger Chef lost in court.

Over the next decade, hundreds of Burger Chef locations closed, and remaining stores were largely bought out by Hardee's, while the Happy Meal became a McDonald's staple. On the 10th anniversary of the Happy Meal, McDonald's thanked Bob Bernstein for his advertising acumen with a bronzed Happy Meal box for his desk.