What The Big Mac Index Actually Means For Your Wallet

Wondering how far your dollar will stretch on that vacation you're planning abroad? Here's a tip: check out the price of a local McDonald's Big Mac where you're planning to visit and compare it to the price of a Big Mac back home. It's a quick way to roughly calculate how your money stacks up against the currency in another country.

The Economist staff came up with the idea in the late 1980s. It was meant to be a jokey way to analyze purchasing power in different places around the globe, rather than using the traditional economic market basket of goods. It turns out that translating the output of different countries into a comparable currency is tricky business. The Big Mac makes for a handy, comparable consumer good, since it's similarly prepared locally (with a few exceptions, like the McDonald's Japan Big Mac) in more than 100 countries.

To calculate how your trip is going to hit your wallet, the Big Mac Index divides the domestic McDonald's Big Mac price by the other country's Big Mac price — that's the implied exchange rate. To drill down on the specific purchasing power parity (PPP) between those two currencies, the Big Mac Index compares that number to the current market exchange rate, so you know if your visiting country's currency is overvalued or undervalued. If your visiting country's currency is undervalued? You'll be getting more bang for your buck on your trip.