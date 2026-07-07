Why Using Baking Sheets Under Your Cake Pans Is So Smart
Baking is rarely a flawless process. Behind every stunning cake or pastry, there's usually a big mess to clean up — not just on the kitchen counter, but maybe even in the oven as well. Batter overflow is prone to happen more than you'd think, which is why it's such a good idea to place your cake pan on top of a baking sheet in the oven. This one extra step is all you need for mess-free (or at least mess-reduced) baking.
Sometimes, the reason your cake overflowed boils down to the wrong size pan or simply overfilling it by a few inches. The extra batter drips down the sides of the pan, splatters onto the bottom of the oven, and might even char into bits that take forever to scrape clean. Keeping your oven spotless is already a tough task, and having hardened cake batter stuck everywhere certainly doesn't make it any easier.
This whole mess is completely avoidable when you use a baking sheet as a safety net. A regular baking sheet or cookie sheet always does the trick, and you can even line it with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat to make cleanup even more effortless. Rather than dripping all over the place as it overflows, the cake batter will land on the sheet pan. This way, all you'll have to do is wash the spilled batter off the pan or simply remove the lining.
How to properly bake cake on top of a sheet pan
All aspects of baking can be met with unexpected pitfalls, and this cake-baking trick is no exception. In certain cases, the baking sheet might affect the heat distribution and leave your cake burned on the bottom. This can be due to the color of the sheet; darker pans absorb and radiate more heat than light-colored ones. It's also more likely to happen with uninsulated sheets since they brown food faster than insulated ones. As such, you might need to adjust the baking temperature by a small margin or line your pan with a silicone baking mat, which will act as an insulator.
However, one of the most common mistakes people make with silicone baking mats is not checking their maximum temperature limits, so don't skip this step if you choose to use one. Generally speaking, they mostly cap off at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. When heated above this limit, they might release a toxic fume and render your baked goods unsafe to eat. No matter what you choose to line your pan with, be mindful when you're moving the whole tray to and from the oven to keep the cake pan stable.