Why Using Baking Sheets Under Your Cake Pans Is So Smart

Baking is rarely a flawless process. Behind every stunning cake or pastry, there's usually a big mess to clean up — not just on the kitchen counter, but maybe even in the oven as well. Batter overflow is prone to happen more than you'd think, which is why it's such a good idea to place your cake pan on top of a baking sheet in the oven. This one extra step is all you need for mess-free (or at least mess-reduced) baking.

Sometimes, the reason your cake overflowed boils down to the wrong size pan or simply overfilling it by a few inches. The extra batter drips down the sides of the pan, splatters onto the bottom of the oven, and might even char into bits that take forever to scrape clean. Keeping your oven spotless is already a tough task, and having hardened cake batter stuck everywhere certainly doesn't make it any easier.

This whole mess is completely avoidable when you use a baking sheet as a safety net. A regular baking sheet or cookie sheet always does the trick, and you can even line it with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat to make cleanup even more effortless. Rather than dripping all over the place as it overflows, the cake batter will land on the sheet pan. This way, all you'll have to do is wash the spilled batter off the pan or simply remove the lining.