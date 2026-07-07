Change Up Your Daily Avocado Toast With This Bright, Zippy Trader Joe's Find
With so many snacks, sauces, seasonings, prepared foods, and more, it's easy to get carried away when perusing the aisles of your local Trader Joe's. If you're looking for a clever way to change up a basic breakfast, you'll find plenty of ingredients to enhance avocado toast. One such Trader Joe's find is a tart, limited time offering you'll want to snap up immediately. Pick up a jar of Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce and your next slice of avocado toast will taste better than ever.
The main ingredients of this bright and rich sauce include crushed whole lemons and zest, sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, sugar, and ground black pepper. This is the perfect balance of fresh and sour notes, creamy, cheesy goodness, and a sharp, peppery punch to tie everything together. Top off your avocado toast with a splash of sauce and you're well on your way to a great day.
Lemon pesto pairs effortlessly with the mild flavor and creamy texture of avocado, adding just enough flair to the toast topping. Use the sauce alongside the mini Trader Joe's produce find that's also ideal for toast: TJ's "teeny tiny" avocados offer an ideal single-serving portion. Enjoy your avocado toast as-is or change up your recipe even more with other complementary ingredient additions. At less than $4 per 6.7-ounce jar, you can explore a number of other delicious uses for the product beyond avocado toast.
Using Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce on avocado toast
This bold and bright sauce packs a punch, so it's best when used sparingly on your avocado toast. One TikTok user mentions, "Honest feedback: I used too much lemon pesto. The flavor is very bright and strong, so next time I would use just a thin layer." You can also try tempering the tartness with a generous shake of crushed red chili flakes.
Take a cue from a sourdough avocado toast recipe and accent your toast with asparagus spears, a poached egg, rocket leaves, and savory seasonings, all of which would play well with the flavors of Trader Joe's lemon pesto. Spread the sauce on your toast either in lieu of or addition to the butter before proceeding to stack the ingredients on top. There's a lot of room for culinary creativity with this Trader Joe's find.
Fans on Reddit praise the sauce's versatility in a number of different dishes. One user shares, "Just on some plain tiny ditalini pasta is my favorite way to eat it!" Another notes, "this is great with the tomato and burrata ravioli." Several also recommend using it in baked chicken dishes. For a tangy avocado toast and so much more, this is one limited-time Trader Joe's find you'll want to snag before it's gone again.