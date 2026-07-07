Change Up Your Daily Avocado Toast With This Bright, Zippy Trader Joe's Find

With so many snacks, sauces, seasonings, prepared foods, and more, it's easy to get carried away when perusing the aisles of your local Trader Joe's. If you're looking for a clever way to change up a basic breakfast, you'll find plenty of ingredients to enhance avocado toast. One such Trader Joe's find is a tart, limited time offering you'll want to snap up immediately. Pick up a jar of Trader Joe's Lemon Pesto Sauce and your next slice of avocado toast will taste better than ever.

The main ingredients of this bright and rich sauce include crushed whole lemons and zest, sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, sugar, and ground black pepper. This is the perfect balance of fresh and sour notes, creamy, cheesy goodness, and a sharp, peppery punch to tie everything together. Top off your avocado toast with a splash of sauce and you're well on your way to a great day.

Lemon pesto pairs effortlessly with the mild flavor and creamy texture of avocado, adding just enough flair to the toast topping. Use the sauce alongside the mini Trader Joe's produce find that's also ideal for toast: TJ's "teeny tiny" avocados offer an ideal single-serving portion. Enjoy your avocado toast as-is or change up your recipe even more with other complementary ingredient additions. At less than $4 per 6.7-ounce jar, you can explore a number of other delicious uses for the product beyond avocado toast.