The Mini Trader Joe's Produce Find That's Ideal For Toast
Trader Joe's is famous for many unique and affordable store-brand items, from dips to frozen meals to some of the best snacks on the market. Produce, however, isn't a particularly stand-out section at Trader Joe's. That said, when you discover Trader Joe's mini avocados, the produce section will be a stop you make every time you go!
Trader Joe's offers a 6-count bag of "teeny tiny" avocados that are about half the size of a regular Hass avocado, making them the perfect single-sized serving for your next fancy breakfast toast. Where you might only use a quarter or half of a regular Hass avocado to mash and spread over toast and sandwiches, there's just enough buttery flesh in a tiny avocado to use the entire fruit in one sitting. Considering how quickly exposed avocado flesh turns brown and takes on an unappetizing sourness in or outside of the fridge, these smaller avocados will save you the disappointment of having to toss out avocado halves that've gone bad.
Simply cut the tiny avocado in half lengthwise, twist to open, and remove the seed, using the sturdy peel as a vessel for mashing. You can add a few dashes of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to each half before taking a fork to it to mash and blend it altogether before scooping its contents over a sturdy slice of toasted bread.
Avocado toast ideas and other recipes for mini avocados
Just because they're teeny, that doesn't make Trader Joe's tiny avocados any less creamy, rich, and delicious. It just makes them convenient, creamy, rich, and delicious! They're also just as versatile as their regular counterparts, so you can take them in many flavorful directions using our recommendations for different ingredient enhancements for your next plate of toast. For example, you can swap a basic salt and pepper seasoning for toasted sesame seeds, a splash of tamari, and Sriracha for an Asian-inspired avocado topping to spread over these lightly salted Quaker rice cakes. Squeeze lime juice and Tajin over the avocado mash before layering it over toasted bolillo halves with refried black beans, pickled onion, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese for an upgraded Mexican mollete.
We have two classic versions of avocado toast with this recipe for sourdough avocado toast featuring a poached egg and steamed asparagus, and this recipe for British bistro smoked salmon avocado toast with red onion, tomato, and creme fraiche. Of course, you can always use these single-serve mashed avocados for a sandwich or burger spread. Smash them into a turkey club sandwich or blend them with this recipe for vegan chipotle mayo to adorn your favorite plant-based burger. Leave the bread out of it altogether and cut the flesh of each avocado half into thin slices to top a salad or grain bowl.