The Mini Trader Joe's Produce Find That's Ideal For Toast

Trader Joe's is famous for many unique and affordable store-brand items, from dips to frozen meals to some of the best snacks on the market. Produce, however, isn't a particularly stand-out section at Trader Joe's. That said, when you discover Trader Joe's mini avocados, the produce section will be a stop you make every time you go!

Trader Joe's offers a 6-count bag of "teeny tiny" avocados that are about half the size of a regular Hass avocado, making them the perfect single-sized serving for your next fancy breakfast toast. Where you might only use a quarter or half of a regular Hass avocado to mash and spread over toast and sandwiches, there's just enough buttery flesh in a tiny avocado to use the entire fruit in one sitting. Considering how quickly exposed avocado flesh turns brown and takes on an unappetizing sourness in or outside of the fridge, these smaller avocados will save you the disappointment of having to toss out avocado halves that've gone bad.

Simply cut the tiny avocado in half lengthwise, twist to open, and remove the seed, using the sturdy peel as a vessel for mashing. You can add a few dashes of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to each half before taking a fork to it to mash and blend it altogether before scooping its contents over a sturdy slice of toasted bread.