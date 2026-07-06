Change Up Plain Rice Into A Hearty Side With Just One Budget-Friendly Canned Ingredient

Rice is nothing if not versatile, as evidenced by countless hearty rice recipes from cuisines across the globe. Give it some good companions, and it can be anything you want. As a side dish, rice doesn't need much to impress. Sometimes, just a can of condensed soup is enough to make it worth your while. Simmered into one luscious blend of flavor and texture, it makes for a budget-friendly side that fills out the entire meal.

Some of the best canned soups to use for this simple recipe are cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Already creamy and rich, they only get more toothsome when paired with rice. As the soup coats every grain, both ingredients meld into silky, luscious spoonfuls. If cooked together, the rice also absorbs the liquid and thickens for an even more tender and fluffy mouthfeel.

There's also something to be said about the flavors. While we've all grown familiar with these soups and their decadently savory taste, there's a special sense of comfort that arrives along with the rice. Whether it's this grain's subtle warmth or its aromatic undertone, the way rice fuses itself into the soup will never cease to delight.