Turn Canned Soup Into A Real Dinner With This Simple Add-In

With breezy preparation that requires no soaking, boiling, or steaming, instant rice is undoubtedly one of the easiest ways to make soup more filling. That said, some of the rules for properly cooking rice in your soup still apply. The most important one involves rice's proclivity for expanding and soaking up liquids when it's cooked, which could take over the soup if you're not careful. Keep a close eye on the pot, and if necessary, add a little extra water or broth to balance out the consistency. Of course, you should also be mindful of the amount of rice you add. Start moderately on your first few attempts and adjust accordingly. Or, just play it safe and heat both separately, then ladle soup into the rice upon serving.

Moreover, there is the pairing different of instant rice brands and varieties with many types of canned soup to consider. Both white rice and jasmine rice are versatile enough that they can go anywhere, from a regular chicken soup to one with a creamy base or a hearty tomato soup. Expect the same from brown and wild rice, which is fantastic for when you want a nutty undertone and a slightly more chewy texture. Let's not forget about all the flavored rice, either. Herb-seasoned varieties flavorful varieties like Spanish rice, for example, will only make your canned vegetable soups better. Needless to say, chicken rice is perfect for chicken soups, and any version with a pepper heat will even give your soups a subtle kick.