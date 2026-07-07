The NYC Burger Joint Customers Rave About Doesn't Have An Ounce Of Beef On Site

New York City is a town for pizza lovers, whether you're grabbing a slice from a historic spot like Lombardi's (which we think makes some of NYC's absolute best pizza) or stopping by Anthony Bourdain-favorite Di Fara for something a little more upscale. But the city's burgers are nothing to sneeze at, either. Just ask fans of Superiority Burger on Avenue A. Patrons of this decade-old spot, originally located on East 9th before it moved around the corner in 2023, praise its satisfying burger-to-topping ratio, soft bread, and the patties' meaty flavor — an impressive feat considering the restaurant is vegetarian.

Its namesake item stars a patty made from chickpeas, mushrooms, tree nuts, and quinoa, among other ingredients, and is "a little squishy by design," according to the menu. "I didn't know veggie burgers could be this delicious," wrote one enthusiastic customer on Yelp. Another chimed in, "[I] was SO impressed by the quality of these plant-based burgers. ... These burgers are not performative and don't have crazy toppings. It's just a REALLY good classic burger."

While the restaurant classifies itself as lacto-ovo vegetarian (meaning it forgoes meat, poultry, and fish but uses dairy and eggs), it also provides plenty of vegan options, like the Burnt Broccoli Salad and online-exclusive Chocolate Mousse Cake-in-a-Cup. As for the titular Superiority Burger, customers can choose between a vegetarian and vegan version when ordering online.