The NYC Burger Joint Customers Rave About Doesn't Have An Ounce Of Beef On Site
New York City is a town for pizza lovers, whether you're grabbing a slice from a historic spot like Lombardi's (which we think makes some of NYC's absolute best pizza) or stopping by Anthony Bourdain-favorite Di Fara for something a little more upscale. But the city's burgers are nothing to sneeze at, either. Just ask fans of Superiority Burger on Avenue A. Patrons of this decade-old spot, originally located on East 9th before it moved around the corner in 2023, praise its satisfying burger-to-topping ratio, soft bread, and the patties' meaty flavor — an impressive feat considering the restaurant is vegetarian.
Its namesake item stars a patty made from chickpeas, mushrooms, tree nuts, and quinoa, among other ingredients, and is "a little squishy by design," according to the menu. "I didn't know veggie burgers could be this delicious," wrote one enthusiastic customer on Yelp. Another chimed in, "[I] was SO impressed by the quality of these plant-based burgers. ... These burgers are not performative and don't have crazy toppings. It's just a REALLY good classic burger."
While the restaurant classifies itself as lacto-ovo vegetarian (meaning it forgoes meat, poultry, and fish but uses dairy and eggs), it also provides plenty of vegan options, like the Burnt Broccoli Salad and online-exclusive Chocolate Mousse Cake-in-a-Cup. As for the titular Superiority Burger, customers can choose between a vegetarian and vegan version when ordering online.
Superiority Burger offers plenty of vegetarian delights — at a hefty price
Plenty of folks concur that NYC's Superiority Burger makes some high-quality vegetarian and vegan fare, but they agree on something else, too: Plant-based delights of this caliber don't come cheap. One customer spared no time mincing words in their Reddit review: "Burger was really good, but $18 for a fairly small burger and no side of fries/salad is f***ing wild."
Some patrons attribute these eye-watering prices to the restaurant's 2023 move. In the same Reddit thread, another commenter who claimed to have "Loved the old place" on East 9th (though they "never stuck around" to eat at the Avenue A location) wrote, "The prices are too high. I think the combination of price and (new) venue has repositioned them from a solid (and rather interesting) snack/lunch place to a hugely expensive (and probably disappointing) diner."
Still, if money is no object in your quest for mouthwatering meatless cuisine, fans of Superiority Burger have plenty of menu recommendations. The collard greens receive plenty of online love, especially when paired with the focaccia, while other reviews applaud the well-seasoned fries. One Yelp reviewer also praised the TFT, a deep-fried tofu sandwich, for its spice and "good fried chicken-y crunch." Just be aware that by the restaurant's own admission, it "cannot accommodate most allergies" due to contamination from ingredients like gluten and tree nuts.