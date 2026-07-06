Customers Frequent This West Coast Gas Station For Its Premium Hot Dogs

The pinnacle of a good road trip is a stop at a gas station for greasy, overpriced food to help you make it to your final destination. While some opt for packages of gummy worms and bags of chips, other people get their kicks from hot food offerings like boiled peanuts, nacho bars, and hot dogs. When it comes to wieners out on the West Coast, folks know that the best place to stop is under the bright red awning of a Maverik gas station.

Out of all the food items at Maverik gas stations that people make trips to pick up, customers flock to the roller-grill hot dog station. Not only do fans appreciate just how large Maverik's hot dogs are, but many also praise the tidiness of the toppings station as well as its variety of options. On the same counter space as the multi-roller grilling appliance, customers can select a dog, place it in a bun, and take their pick of toppings, such as relish, tomato, onion, banana peppers, pico de gallo, chili, and other veggies, along with their choice of chipotle mayo, buffalo ranch, mustard, ketchup, and more. Prices vary by selection, but customers often find specials such as two hot dogs for $5.