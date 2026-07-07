The Frozen Smash Burger Ranked Best For Its Juicy, High-Quality Beef
Smash burgers are all the rage these days, but if you don't want to dine out and can't find the time to make them yourself, frozen may just be the best workaround. When it comes to the smash burger brands in your local freezer aisle, there are plenty of options to consider. To find out which is the best to toss in your grocery cart, Tasting Table ranked six frozen smash burger brands to find that Smashed Original Bubba Burger came out on top.
The core reason that our taste tester thought Bubba's version of a frozen smash burger was supreme was the quality of the beef. The patties are made completely from USDA Choice chuck, which designates high-quality beef that is juicy and flavorful, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That's why it came out to be so beefy and juicy compared to the other options that included fillers or contained lower-quality meat.
In addition to the juicy, high-quality patties, the burgers turned out lean and thin, just as you would expect from a smash burger. Now, the one downside here might be the price, since a box of eight patties costs $16.49 at a major national retailer. While the price may vary depending on location, either way you're paying for quality.
Bubba's Smashed Original is a hit online
If you don't believe our writer's review, there are other fans of the Bubba Burger's smash burgers to convince you further. On YouTube, one creator claims that the patties have "excellent flavor" and are "authentic" to how a smash burger should be. Admittedly, the YouTuber also says that price and flavor put another brand on top, though he seems to think that Bubba's offering is more on par with what you'd want from a smash burger. Other online reviews on Instagram and TikTok likewise note that our favorite frozen smash burger is juicy and flavorful, pointing again to the quality of beef.
Taste is always subjective, so you should certainly try them yourself. Step up the flavor of the frozen burgers with flavorful toppings like umami-rich caramelized onions, and give some textural contrast with crunchy toppings like iceberg lettuce. If your local smash burger spot uses a special sauce, you may want to forget the ketchup and top them off with our chipotle mayo recipe for subtle heat. Of course, when you have more time, skip the freezer aisle entirely and give our easy smash burger recipe a try instead.