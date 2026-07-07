The Frozen Smash Burger Ranked Best For Its Juicy, High-Quality Beef

Smash burgers are all the rage these days, but if you don't want to dine out and can't find the time to make them yourself, frozen may just be the best workaround. When it comes to the smash burger brands in your local freezer aisle, there are plenty of options to consider. To find out which is the best to toss in your grocery cart, Tasting Table ranked six frozen smash burger brands to find that Smashed Original Bubba Burger came out on top.

The core reason that our taste tester thought Bubba's version of a frozen smash burger was supreme was the quality of the beef. The patties are made completely from USDA Choice chuck, which designates high-quality beef that is juicy and flavorful, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That's why it came out to be so beefy and juicy compared to the other options that included fillers or contained lower-quality meat.

In addition to the juicy, high-quality patties, the burgers turned out lean and thin, just as you would expect from a smash burger. Now, the one downside here might be the price, since a box of eight patties costs $16.49 at a major national retailer. While the price may vary depending on location, either way you're paying for quality.