8 Frozen Appetizers At Target That Will Outshine The Main Course
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The best restaurants always have an appetizer menu that makes you completely disregard whatever entrees are listed. With a whole world of flavor in a tiny bite, appetizers can often be more interesting than the main dish. While there's a clear flavor gap between restaurant entrees and frozen foods (at least, there should be), grocery stores like Target offer restaurant-quality appetizers in the freezer aisle.
Known for its inexpensive gourmet finds and pantry staples, Target's frozen goods selection is no different. When walking from one end of an aisle to the other, you can come across everything from waffle fries to Japanese curry bao buns. Its vast selection offers something for almost every event or meal, and unlike smaller-scale grocery chains like Aldi or Trader Joe's, you're more likely to find your favorite product during each shopping trip.
It's not easy for an appetizer to overshadow the main course, but Target's offering of frozen goods will be a star at every dinner party, game night, potluck, and more. Here is our list of the eight frozen apps at Target that we'd recommend over an entree any day. Be sure to add them to your shopping list — just remember that prices may vary slightly by location.
Good & Gather Chicken Thai Basil Spring Rolls
Target's Good & Gather label has a lot of gems, and its Chicken Thai Basil Spring Rolls are no exception. Filled with tender chicken, cabbage, carrots, and scallions, the spring rolls are a delicious balance of savory and earthy, with a peppery touch from the Thai basil. Packed with a sweet chili sauce to bolster their flavor, these spring rolls make the perfect hors d'oeuvres.
Find the Good & Gather Chicken Thai Basil Spring Rolls at Target for $5.99.
Jesse & Ben's Tallow & Sea Salt House-Cut Fries
Jesse & Ben's discovered that you only need three ingredients — Russet potatoes, grass-fed beef tallow, and sea salt — to create the best store-bought frozen fries. These house-cut fries taste like they came straight from the fryer, mainly because the simple ingredients are what fast food joints used back in the day. The french fries are fried twice, creating an appetizing contrast between fluffy insides and a crunchy coating.
Find the Jesse & Ben's Tallow & Sea Salt House-Cut Fries at Target for $7.49.
Wow Bao Cheeseburger
Ground beef and cheese stuffed into a bao bun almost sounds like an abomination, but one bite of a Wow Bao Cheeseburger will rid anyone of such a notion. The hamburger beef, cheddar, and caramelized onion filling taste best inside the tender dough, and the combination is made better by a tangy sauce made of ketchup and dill relish. Don't miss out!
Find the Wow Bao Cheeseburger at Target for $7.79.
Delimex Beef Corn Taquitos
We love an air fryer-approved Target snack as much as the next person, and Delimex's Beef Taquitos are a favorite of ours and Target customers alike. Plenty of frozen taquitos feature poorly seasoned beef and cheese, but the meat in Delimex's appetizer is flavored with roasted beef stock, garlic, onions, and dried chipotle and jalapeño peppers. These taquitos taste great on their own or with some spicy salsa.
Find the Delimex Beef Corn Taquitos at Target for $6.49.
Good & Gather Spanakopita
Target's frozen spanakopitas are an impeccable crowd-pleasing appetizer, but one bite of the pastries will make you want them all for yourself. Wrapped within the layers of flaky phyllo dough is a luscious blend of spinach and cream cheese, feta, and ricotta with a hint of garlic. The affordable find is one of the best Good & Gather frozen foods at Target, and is sure to be a favorite for years to come.
Find the Good & Gather Spanakopita at Target for $5.99.
Good & Gather Lightly Seasoned Grain & Grilled Vegetable Blend
Another Good & Gather pick, this appetizer is delicious enough to eclipse almost any entree. The frozen product features a Mediterranean-esque blend of seasoned bulgur wheat, roasted zucchini and eggplant, candied tomatoes, and peppers, making it the perfect precursor to tahini-marinated grilled chicken. The mix of hearty bulgur and fresh-tasting veggies packs a flavorful and filling punch, but the app can be elevated with olive oil-massaged kale and a tangy red wine vinegar dressing.
Find the Good & Gather Lightly Seasoned Grain & Grilled Vegetable Blend at Target for $3.19.
Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas
These frozen samosas deliver Indian takeout quality from the comfort of your home. Whether they're heated in an air fryer or convection oven, the crust remains remarkably crisp, with each bite offering savory chicken in a creamy sauce. Ginger, caramelized onions, curry paste, and heady spices enrich the poultry, while the enclosed cilantro chutney adds a zingy touch.
Find the Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas at Target for $8.49.
Good & Gather Jalapeño Cream Cheese Wontons
This Target appetizer takes standard cream cheese wontons and gives them a bolder touch for those who like to spice things up. Jalapeños aren't that far along the Scoville scale, but these wontons still deliver some serious heat. They come with sweet chili sauce for those who appreciate the extra spice and make a great hors d'oeuvre or game day appetizer.
Find the Good & Gather Jalapeño Cream Cheese Wontons at Target for $5.99.