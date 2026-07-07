8 Frozen Appetizers At Target That Will Outshine The Main Course

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best restaurants always have an appetizer menu that makes you completely disregard whatever entrees are listed. With a whole world of flavor in a tiny bite, appetizers can often be more interesting than the main dish. While there's a clear flavor gap between restaurant entrees and frozen foods (at least, there should be), grocery stores like Target offer restaurant-quality appetizers in the freezer aisle.

Known for its inexpensive gourmet finds and pantry staples, Target's frozen goods selection is no different. When walking from one end of an aisle to the other, you can come across everything from waffle fries to Japanese curry bao buns. Its vast selection offers something for almost every event or meal, and unlike smaller-scale grocery chains like Aldi or Trader Joe's, you're more likely to find your favorite product during each shopping trip.

It's not easy for an appetizer to overshadow the main course, but Target's offering of frozen goods will be a star at every dinner party, game night, potluck, and more. Here is our list of the eight frozen apps at Target that we'd recommend over an entree any day. Be sure to add them to your shopping list — just remember that prices may vary slightly by location.