Target's 13 Best Snacks To Cook In Your Air Fryer, According To Customers

It's probably not surprising that the best Target snacks for the air fryer come from the store's frozen aisle. But not every snack option turns out well. To save you the trial and error, we skipped the worst offenders as well as anything that isn't highly rated by customers or doesn't include air fryer directions on the package.

If you love a snack that's crispy on the outside but soft on the inside, then this list is for you. Some of these snacks may be familiar to you, as they're classics that we've been making in our ovens or microwaves for years. However, others may be new options or brands you haven't tried before. Since you can make everything here in the air fryer, you won't end up with a soggy microwaved version or have to wait for your oven to preheat before you can get snacking. Next time you're at Target looking for an air fryer snack, you'll want to reference this list.