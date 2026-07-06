With $3 And A Trip To Dollar Tree, You Can Make A Beautiful Countertop Tray In Minutes

Dollar Tree contains plenty of cute seasonal items and numerous products you can use to decorate your kitchen. However, if DIY-ing is in your wheelhouse, you might want to visit the kitchenware aisle. As @juju.cares showed in a video shared on TikTok, that's where you can get all of the tools you need to make a $3 countertop tray. For this DIY, all you need is a plate and a matching bowl, each costing $1 to $1.50.

There are many plate and bowl options at Dollar Tree, including the Lemon-Printed White Stoneware Plates and other summery designs, like the Blue Hydrangea-Printed White Stoneware Plates. You'll find matching bowls for each, and you may even be able to snag some seasonal prints as well. You can also stick to a basic white plate and bowl for a stand that you can keep out on your counter year-round.

To assemble, simply invert the bowl on a flat surface, apply glue around the base using a hot glue gun, and place the plate on top (facing upwards). You'll want to firmly press down on the plate so that the glue fuses it to the bowl, and you may want to consider placing a book or heavy object on top to ensure the glue dries properly. You can also glue two bowls together to create a stylish key or fruit bowl, or mix-and-match patterns to create the perfect setting for your home.