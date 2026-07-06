Pepperidge Farm is a household staple for the best cookies and whole wheat bread in stores. Founded by a New England mother, Margaret Rudkin, who concocted a bread recipe to suit her son's allergies, just as Pepperidge Farm's now-famous line of bread loaves spawned from necessity, the Milano cookie also came about as a way to fix a messy problem.

In the 1950s, Rudkin traveled to Europe to study the artistry of fancy European cookies. She recruited Belgian bakers from a factory in Brussels to help formulate different cookie varieties to serve with afternoon tea or as dinner party desserts. The line of cookies debuted in 1955 and was sold in dainty white bags that still distinguish the Pepperidge Farm cookie brand today.

Before the Milano, Pepperidge Farm had a cookie known as the Naples, which was an open-faced cookie topped with milk chocolate. However, in hot weather, the chocolate would melt off the cookies, creating a sticky mess on plates and fingers. The solution was to top it with another cookie to seal the chocolate in. Thus, in 1957, the Milano as you know it was born.