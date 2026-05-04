This Is Easily The Best Whole Wheat Bread In Stores (& It's Probably In Your Pantry Already)
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There's nothing like a stacked-up sandwich to make your lunchtime all the more luxurious. While many people talk of "the best thing since sliced bread," it's worth noting that sliced bread itself is pretty darn amazing. What's more? Whole wheat bread brings a whole new level of flavor and nutritional value into the mix. In Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought whole wheat bread, Pepperidge Farm 100% Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread effortlessly snagged the top spot.
A familiar brand name known for crackers, cookies, pastries, and more, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Pepperidge Farm was deemed the best whole wheat bread of all. Considering the differences between whole grain and whole wheat, this lively loaf offers the best of both worlds, per Tasting Table's assessment. The crust is flaked with whole wheat, while the inside of the bread includes a whole-grain-rich texture that is truly satisfying.
Tender, flavorful, and endlessly versatile, this whole wheat bread invites plenty of culinary creativity. Keeping in mind that the bread errs on the softer side, it still makes a mouthwatering vessel for your favorite sandwich recipes, provided you take care not to overstuff. From toast to croutons, breadcrumbs, and beyond, this is one whole wheat loaf that ought to be in your pantry if it isn't already.
The many ways to enjoy Pepperidge Farm 100% Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread
Stocking up on a reliable loaf of the best whole wheat bread from Pepperidge Farm will take your mealtime to new heights. It might even spark some new ideas to try out in the kitchen. For example, try livening up your breakfasts with an egg-in-a-hole recipe. Simply use a cookie cutter or a glass to cut a hole in the center of your whole wheat bread, fry this in a pan with oil or butter, and crack an egg into the middle and cook to your desired level of doneness.
The rich flavor of whole wheat and whole grains in the bread also lends itself to savory or sweet sandwiches. Mix up your usual grilled cheese with Havarti, fig jam, and sliced tart green apples like Granny Smith. This bread is also perfect for an epic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Use your preferred style of nut butter — or prepare a homemade batch — and pair this to a hearty portion of jam or preserves. Finish it off by grilling in a pan for the ultimate interplay of taste and texture.
Chop the whole wheat bread into cubes, toss it in a neutral oil, sprinkle seasonings, and bake in the oven or toast in a pan to make your own custom croutons. These would be perfect for soups, stews, salads, and more. Even a simple slice of buttered toast will taste especially delightful with the best whole wheat bread from Pepperidge Farm.