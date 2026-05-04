This Is Easily The Best Whole Wheat Bread In Stores (& It's Probably In Your Pantry Already)

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There's nothing like a stacked-up sandwich to make your lunchtime all the more luxurious. While many people talk of "the best thing since sliced bread," it's worth noting that sliced bread itself is pretty darn amazing. What's more? Whole wheat bread brings a whole new level of flavor and nutritional value into the mix. In Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought whole wheat bread, Pepperidge Farm 100% Whole Wheat Whole Grain Bread effortlessly snagged the top spot.

A familiar brand name known for crackers, cookies, pastries, and more, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Pepperidge Farm was deemed the best whole wheat bread of all. Considering the differences between whole grain and whole wheat, this lively loaf offers the best of both worlds, per Tasting Table's assessment. The crust is flaked with whole wheat, while the inside of the bread includes a whole-grain-rich texture that is truly satisfying.

Tender, flavorful, and endlessly versatile, this whole wheat bread invites plenty of culinary creativity. Keeping in mind that the bread errs on the softer side, it still makes a mouthwatering vessel for your favorite sandwich recipes, provided you take care not to overstuff. From toast to croutons, breadcrumbs, and beyond, this is one whole wheat loaf that ought to be in your pantry if it isn't already.