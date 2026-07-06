Why Guy Fieri Considers This Midwest City The Best For Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

When chef, cookbook author, and host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Guy Fieri likes something — a dish, a restaurant, or an entire city — he doesn't stay quiet about it. Those who have followed his work will be familiar with the ebullience Fieri brings to all of his show's filming locations, so you might think he'd have a hard time narrowing them down to a favorite. Nevertheless, Fieri chose the Midwest city of Chicago as the best place his "Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives" travels have taken him.

In a TikTok video of Fieri chatting with Madison and Carly Shapiro — two of the four sisters that comprise Sistersnacking, a popular restaurant review account – Fieri was asked about his favorite state from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In response, Fieri immediately named Chicago (despite the fact that Chicago is a city, not a state, but we'll let that one slide). "Chicago to me is a big-little city," Fieri enthused. "It's easy to get around, there's a lot of culture, there's a lot of history ... I don't know, there's just something about it."

Asked about some of his other favorites, Fieri opted for New York's Kesté Pizza e Vino as his first choice for a slice of NYC pizza. Fieri also made sure to highlight Connecticut's much-loved New Haven pizza (an obsession he shares with Gordon Ramsay), which he said "should have its own designation in the world of pie."