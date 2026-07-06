Why Guy Fieri Considers This Midwest City The Best For Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
When chef, cookbook author, and host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Guy Fieri likes something — a dish, a restaurant, or an entire city — he doesn't stay quiet about it. Those who have followed his work will be familiar with the ebullience Fieri brings to all of his show's filming locations, so you might think he'd have a hard time narrowing them down to a favorite. Nevertheless, Fieri chose the Midwest city of Chicago as the best place his "Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives" travels have taken him.
In a TikTok video of Fieri chatting with Madison and Carly Shapiro — two of the four sisters that comprise Sistersnacking, a popular restaurant review account – Fieri was asked about his favorite state from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In response, Fieri immediately named Chicago (despite the fact that Chicago is a city, not a state, but we'll let that one slide). "Chicago to me is a big-little city," Fieri enthused. "It's easy to get around, there's a lot of culture, there's a lot of history ... I don't know, there's just something about it."
Asked about some of his other favorites, Fieri opted for New York's Kesté Pizza e Vino as his first choice for a slice of NYC pizza. Fieri also made sure to highlight Connecticut's much-loved New Haven pizza (an obsession he shares with Gordon Ramsay), which he said "should have its own designation in the world of pie."
Guy Fieri's love of Chicago is shared with other luminaries of culinary TV
When it comes to Chicago, Fieri knows whereof he speaks. Space does not permit a full listing of all the places at which Fieri has grabbed a memorable bite in the Windy City (take a look at our run-down of Guy Fieri's 12 favorite Chicago restaurants for a more comprehensive account). But among the eateries he's visited for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is the Bella Luna Cafe, an Italian-American institution that stood for over 30 years before sadly losing its lease in 2022. While there, Fieri was thrilled to watch the preparation of a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza richly flavored with fennel, red wine, and bacon fat, followed by a luxuriant ravioli of beef and sausage.
Fieri is not alone in his love of Chicago's culinary landscape. Other icons of food TV that have been enchanted by its plentiful gustatory delights include Adam Richman — who, for an episode of "Man Vs Food," tackled a deep dish pizza at Gino's East after stopping by Al's #1 Italian Beef to sample the eponymous sandwich — as well as the late Anthony Bourdain. While Bourdain, a New Yorker to his bones, confessed "a deep cultural aversion" to the idea of deep-dish pizza, even he found himself impressed with the dish at Burt's Place, a locally adored pizzeria. Fieri may be right about Chicago — there really is just something about the place.