Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Pizza Is Also A Connecticut Staple

Clams have been part of Connecticut history since before the United States even existed — Native American inhabitants of what would later become the Constitution State would harvest these briny delights along with other shellfish, and early colonists would quickly take up the practice. Clams are so embedded in the culinary culture of Connecticut that it was inevitable someone would put them on a pizza, despite the widespread (but not always accurate) perception that Italians eschew the combination of cheese and seafood.

The white clam pizza was invented in the 1960s at the Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut — a city now sometimes known as the pizza capital of America — where owner Frank Pepe was already serving raw littleneck clams as an appetizer. In the late 19th and early 20th century, Italian immigration to the U.S. exploded, and New Haven soon found itself the largest Italian colony in the state, with many coming from Southern Italy and bringing with them the tradition of thin, quickly cooked Neapolitan-style pizza. This style would evolve in New Haven into a more substantial pie that could support heavier toppings, and it was this style of pizza that Pepe would dress with freshly-shucked clams, oregano, olive oil, garlic, and pecorino. The result has been a success ever since, with some contending it is the best pizza in America.

If you can't make it to New Haven, you may still be able to get a white clam pizza at one of the 17 Frank Pepe locations throughout the U.S., but if you're out of luck, your next best bet is to try making one yourself. If so, remember that littleneck clams are the best type for use on a New Haven-style pizza.