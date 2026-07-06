Forget Lettuce — Cabbage Is The Burger Topping You Should Try For Better Crunch
There's no doubt about it, lettuce is one of the most popular burger toppings out there. Burgers just aren't the same without the crisp green. Still, there's a way to take this overly-familiar veggie out of the dish and keep the burger just as texturally diverse. Cabbage is the vegetable for the job, and it might just exceed your expectations.
Whereas lettuce is prone to wilting under the heat and moisture of surrounding ingredients, cabbage's thick crunch rarely suffers from the same issues. Whether sliced into ribbons or bite-sized pieces, this cruciferous vegetable holds its crisp far longer and much better, so soggy leaves are simply a distant worry. Instead, you'll get structured leaves that snap cleanly with each bite, subtly contrasting the layers of juicy meat, creamy cheese, and soft bun.
In terms of flavor, cabbage will please those who have always wanted more from lettuce. Rather than just mildly earthy, raw cabbage has a peppery sharpness that instantly kicks up a burger's taste profile. Not to mention its ability to adapt to other spices and condiments, so even if you're normally not a fan of cabbage, it's still worth a try on a burger. If you decide to cook it, there will also be a gentle sweetness that perfectly balances out the other savory components.
The best ways to use cabbage in burgers
As a burger topping, cabbage can take various forms. At its simplest, your cabbage burger can simply use raw, fresh slices — provided you don't mind a little bitterness lurking in the undertone. If you'd prefer cooked cabbage instead, pull inspirations from the runza burger — a Nebraskan delicacy featuring sautéed cabbage and ground beef stuffed inside a yeast bun. Or you can go in a different direction with pickled cabbage, which adds a sharp acidity that beautifully cuts through the heavy burger.
Classic coleslaw, on the other hand, with cabbage ribbons tossed in a tangy dressing, is crunchy yet creamy; needless to say, it's a perfect fit for any fried fish burger. Alternatively, pair it with chili or canned beans, and you've just made a bona fide Southern slaw burger. Opt for other coleslaw varieties, such as an Asian-inspired coleslaw for lighter, more umami flavor that goes well in a teriyaki salmon or chicken burger. Or add more sweetness with Hawaiian coleslaw, and pair it with other Hawaiian burger toppings like grilled pineapple and Spam.
If you want to step out of your comfort zone, consider topping your next burger with a helping of kimchi for an elevated bite. This Korean specialty is made by fermenting cabbage and other veggies in chili powder or chili pastes. Its funky, spicy tang can instantly take your cookout burgers to the next level. Maybe even consider grilling the beef patty Korean bulgogi-style and making a sauce using kimchi juice and mayonnaise for a complete Korean-inspired burger.