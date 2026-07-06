Forget Lettuce — Cabbage Is The Burger Topping You Should Try For Better Crunch

There's no doubt about it, lettuce is one of the most popular burger toppings out there. Burgers just aren't the same without the crisp green. Still, there's a way to take this overly-familiar veggie out of the dish and keep the burger just as texturally diverse. Cabbage is the vegetable for the job, and it might just exceed your expectations.

Whereas lettuce is prone to wilting under the heat and moisture of surrounding ingredients, cabbage's thick crunch rarely suffers from the same issues. Whether sliced into ribbons or bite-sized pieces, this cruciferous vegetable holds its crisp far longer and much better, so soggy leaves are simply a distant worry. Instead, you'll get structured leaves that snap cleanly with each bite, subtly contrasting the layers of juicy meat, creamy cheese, and soft bun.

In terms of flavor, cabbage will please those who have always wanted more from lettuce. Rather than just mildly earthy, raw cabbage has a peppery sharpness that instantly kicks up a burger's taste profile. Not to mention its ability to adapt to other spices and condiments, so even if you're normally not a fan of cabbage, it's still worth a try on a burger. If you decide to cook it, there will also be a gentle sweetness that perfectly balances out the other savory components.