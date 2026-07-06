Citrus, Herbs, And Spices: Why You Should Leave These Boiling In Your Kitchen This Summer

Simmer pots are for more than just your favorite fall flavors. In fact, you can make different combinations of herbs, fruits, and spices that best reflect the vibe of each season. All it takes is adding your choice of herbs, spices, and citrus fruits to a pot of boiling water and reducing this to a low simmer for a few hours to release the scent, adding water every 30 minutes to an hour if needed. It's also a great way to use up leftover lemon peels that are starting to dry. If you have an overgrowth of fresh herbs in your garden, this will also put them to excellent use.

To keep your home filled with the scents of the season, try making a summer simmer pot on the stovetop. Take a cue from a summer simmer pot recipe shared by @kate_cleanhome on Instagram and start with a basic, summery mix. Simply slice up citrus fruits including grapefruit, orange, and lemon and combine these with flowers from your own garden or store-bought versions, including rose petals, gomphrena, and chrysanthemums, spicy cinnamon sticks, and a splash of vanilla extract. The possibilities are practically limitless.