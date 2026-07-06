Upgrade Any Wendy's Burger With This Ordering Hack Perfect For Meat Lovers
Wendy's offers up a pretty meaty meal, but if you want to get even more beef for your buck, there's a simple fast food burger order hack you can sink your teeth into. Called the Meat Cube or the Grand Slam, the legendary secret menu item is two double cheeseburgers stacked together. When ordered and combined, this should score you at least four patties of meat. While the hack might look a little bit messy from the outset — and hard to pick up, to boot — it's not difficult at all to conjure this savory fantasy to life. If your server is reluctant to make a Cube or doesn't know what one is, you can simplify things by ordering two Dave's Doubles. Via this method, The Cube would cost a hungry diner around $14.98 (price taken from a Rhode Island location). Turning it into a combo will tack on roughly $5 more, depending on the beverage the customer selects.
Lovers of the Meat Cube debate whether it's sacrilege to add toppings to the burger or not. Some like it with all the fixings or just a little bit of lettuce, and others prefer a pure meat-and-cheese experience.
Wendy's fans love the idea of the Cube
Food fans weighing in on subreddits like r/wendys admit they love the ideas of The Cube, even if they haven't tried it yet. "I've only seen this in my dreams," remarked one fan, adding a shocked face emoji. But those who have actually taken a bite of out of the burger — like Jesse from JustFoodReviews on YouTube — point out that the extremely messy construction of the sandwich might not make it a worthwhile repast for anyone who's not a protein lover. "It's OK," the influencer remarked. "It's just not necessary ... It's too much beef, it's just dominant taste beef."
Still, some remain wary of the awesome might of the Cube. "How did you feel after that beast? My eyes say yes please, but I'm old enough to know that my gut would say yes please to about 1/5 that amount!" said a commenter on r/wendys. No matter what your age is, The Cube can be yours with a little creative ordering. Whether it satisfies or not will ultimately end up depending on your taste buds and how much beef they can handle.