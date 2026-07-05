The Cheese American Shoppers Love Most Is A Classic For A Reason

Somewhat ironically, the most loved American cheese isn't American cheese or even, technically, a cheese from America. Talker Research recently conducted a survey of 5,000 U.S. citizens that "explored how Americans consume cheese, their favorite types, and the role it plays in their diets," and found cheddar narrowly pulling ahead of mozzarella as the country's favorite. It's orangey-yellow, protein dense and calcium rich, it melts, it snacks — what's not to love?

Most Americans probably could have guessed it intuitively, but the mathematically quantified result raises an interesting question: Why cheddar? Of the thousands of varieties around the world, how did a humble English farmhouse cheese become the ubiquitous, veritable default found in so many American refrigerators and recipes?

Cheddar stretches across the entire middle of the cheese spectrum. Even in its mildest form, it has a discernible personality; with a pH between 5.1 and 5.3, it's more acidic than some other cheeses. With that tangy undertone, it holds a gentle balance of salty richness. Young, mild cheddar melts like a dream into sauces and classic grilled cheese sandwiches, adding enough depth to stave off blandness without dominating the dish with funk or chunk. Older cheddar, which doesn't melt as creamily, loses its moisture as it ages and becomes firmer and sharper (sometimes crumbly), with salty little protein crystals scattered throughout the block. White, yellow, young, and aged cheddars all slice clean or shred easily, and when heat is applied, they crisp and caramelize beautifully. Cheddar tastes just as good eaten in thick wedges with an apple as it does melting into a casserole.