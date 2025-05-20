The Murky History Behind The Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The grilled cheese, it seems, doesn't have a single birthplace, but it does have a long trail of crumbs across centuries and continents. The concept of warm cheese on bread goes back as far as Rome, but those ancient cheese sandwiches were more akin to a spelt and ricotta cheesecake. Much later, we get to a recipe for Welsh rarebit, a toast with cheese sauce dating back to the 18th century, and John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich, who slapped together the first sandwich (but no cheese) in the same century. In 1861, Victorian recipe books like "Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management" referenced toasted cheese meals, and the French, with their classic croque monsieur, were putting ham and melted cheese on bread by 1891. History, like the illustrious grilled cheese, is never cut and dried.

In 1916, American James L. Kraft patented processed cheese, allowing ooey, gooey, pullable sandwiches to become a thing. The invention of pre-sliced bread in the 1920s led to many sandwich creations, possibly even the cheese dream, an open-faced cheese sandwich that became quite popular during the Great Depression. It may have even inspired a hungry American named Charles Champion, who in 1924 patented the first electric sandwich maker called the Toastwich. No wonder that folks began placing processed cheese in between slices of pre-sliced bread, eating several Toastwiches at a time. During World War II, navy cooks even had a government-approved recipe called "American cheese filling sandwiches." But none of these are the grilled cheese as we call it today.