Why This Air Fryer Mistake May Be Cutting Its Lifespan Short
Although some may think that air fryers are overrated, there's no doubt they've been a boon in the kitchen. These appliances save us from summer kitchen heat-up, grease, and the calories of traditional frying, all while expediting cooking and cutting the time. But, like every other oven, they're only as good as their maintenance. If you want to increase the lifespan of your air fryer, then you ought to be cleaning it after each use.
Perhaps the only thing easier to clean than your air fryer (provided you keep up on it) is the microwave, but just like the microwave, many of us make the mistake of skipping the daily air fryer maintenance. Instead, we keep throwing new meals in for another quick cook because technically, we can. With its non-stick coating, quick wipe out, and a little help from paper and silicone liners, it may feel like you never have to actually clean your air fryer — but think again.
While these little beauties "make clean up a snap," as the old infomercials say, the reality is that, without regular, proper cleaning, you could be sentencing your air fryer to death. The slow food build-up will drain the life out of it bit-by-bit, sacrificing power, heat, crispness, and cooking time to the gods of indolence. Not only that, but the chances of foul odors, icky leftover flavors, and the potential risk for food-borne illness increase with every cleaning you miss.
How to clean your air fryer
While there's no shortage of advice on how to clean your air fryer, not all comes recommended by the manufacturers. Since there are three main types of air fryers — baskets and ovens to open-top multi-cookers, like the Ninji CRISPI-Pro — and many different makes and models, not all air fryer cleaning advice works for every situation. This is why your best first step is always the manufacturer's guidance found on official websites or manuals. General cleaning recommendations across the board begin with unplugging the device and allowing it to cool for around 30 minutes. Then, remove any baskets, platforms, racks, and/or trays to wipe down or clean.
Never submerge the unit itself in water, and instead use a non-abrasive, dry cloth to gently wipe down the inside. Remove all crumbs, oil, and other debris before moving on to the real cleaning — the basket, racks, or trays. Though many are dishwasher-safe, the nonstick coating of most models makes cleaning easy with a soft cloth, mild detergent, and warm water — skip scrub brushes, scouring pads, and steel wool. A sponge and hot water will work for the heating element.
For a deeper clean, allow your tray or basket to soak beforehand in mild detergent and warm water. If you're using cooking liners for your air fryer, daily clean-up is already super-easy, but that doesn't absolve you from the weekly wipe down. Even with a liner, you can still accumulate oil particles, stray crumbs, and leak-throughs while cooking. Wiping things down with warm water, mild soap, and a soft washcloth can help keep your machine in tip-top condition for years of optimum use to come.