Why This Air Fryer Mistake May Be Cutting Its Lifespan Short

Although some may think that air fryers are overrated, there's no doubt they've been a boon in the kitchen. These appliances save us from summer kitchen heat-up, grease, and the calories of traditional frying, all while expediting cooking and cutting the time. But, like every other oven, they're only as good as their maintenance. If you want to increase the lifespan of your air fryer, then you ought to be cleaning it after each use.

Perhaps the only thing easier to clean than your air fryer (provided you keep up on it) is the microwave, but just like the microwave, many of us make the mistake of skipping the daily air fryer maintenance. Instead, we keep throwing new meals in for another quick cook because technically, we can. With its non-stick coating, quick wipe out, and a little help from paper and silicone liners, it may feel like you never have to actually clean your air fryer — but think again.

While these little beauties "make clean up a snap," as the old infomercials say, the reality is that, without regular, proper cleaning, you could be sentencing your air fryer to death. The slow food build-up will drain the life out of it bit-by-bit, sacrificing power, heat, crispness, and cooking time to the gods of indolence. Not only that, but the chances of foul odors, icky leftover flavors, and the potential risk for food-borne illness increase with every cleaning you miss.