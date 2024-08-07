Basket Vs Oven: Is There A Difference Between These Air Fryers?

Basket and oven air fryers have the same main purposes: to reduce the reliance on oil and cut down cooking time in the kitchen. To do this, they both employ high-output fans that evenly distribute hot air in their cooking chambers. This is the secret behind an air fryer's genius: It doesn't fry the food. Instead, hot air browns and crisps it up to give air-fried foods a feel similar to that of traditional French fries with as little as two tablespoons of oil. Given these benefits, one can say that both appliances are revolutionary gadgets.

That said, you can't mistake a basket air fryer for an air fryer oven. They're visually dissimilar, but their differences extend beyond their exteriors. Their cooking capacities, cooking times, functionalities, and ease of maintenance vary, so if you're wondering whether there's a difference between a basket air fryer and an air fryer oven, the answer is a resounding yes, and there are several.