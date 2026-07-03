The Trader Joe's Lemonade That's Better Left On The Store Shelf

With a one-two punch of sweet and tart flavors, lemonade is a simple and satisfying beverage any time. Among the many store-bought options, Trader Joe's is home to several different flavors of this popular refreshment. Sadly, its Organic Strawberry Lemonade didn't fare well in Tasting Table's ranking of strawberry lemonade brands, making it one drink that's better left on the shelf.

This style of lemonade is a rare miss in Trader Joe's typically stellar selection of summer beverages. The writer mentions that the strawberry flavor overwhelms each sip without enough contrasting lemon tastes to strike a balance between sweet and sour notes. Further, the beverage lacks the lightness of a standard strawberry lemonade, making it noticeably less refreshing.

Reviews on the internet bolster this opinion, with many commenters pointing out the lemonade's excessive sweetness. Several offer advice that this is best tempered by diluting the drink to make it more palatable. Others recommend selecting a different Trader Joe's juice if you want something to sip that will truly satisfy.