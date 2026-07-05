Avoid Dining Out On This Day (And At This Time) If You Want The Best Experience

Many restaurants are closed on Mondays, so this "avoid Monday" rule isn't universal. However, there are some things that you can do to enhance the dining experience if you're stopping in on an off-day. "If you do find yourself dining at a less-than-ideal time, sit at the bar," chef Dennis Littley told The Takeout. "You get faster service, often a full menu, and a more casual vibe that works in your favor." He also cautioned against dining out on Valentine's Day, which is especially important if you forgot to make reservations and plans ahead of time.

The existence of bad times to visit a restaurant also means that there are ideal times to visit a restaurant. If you're making a reservation, the best times to book are the least conventional, meaning you should aim for off-peak times (either earlier or later). The staff will usually be more attentive and able to accommodate you, since they aren't caught up in a frenzied rush. Off-peak hours are also the best time to visit a restaurant when dining solo. You don't have to be worried about taking up a two-top, and you don't have to grab a de facto seat at the bar if you don't want to.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.