The 2-Minute McDonald's Drive-Thru Rule You Should Stop Believing

Fast food should be (ideally) fast. McDonald's has been in the drive-thru game since 1975, and over the years, it has honed the car-line into a science ... more or less. Efficiency is the name of the game, but the human factor still lies at the heart of the drive-thru system. From not being prepared to order when they reach the window, to not speaking loudly enough (although, Mickey D's employees hear more than you think while tending the drive-thru, for the record), to varying traffic patterns throughout the day, plenty of factors can slow down the line. If you've been cleaving to the myth of the two-minute rule, it's time to let go.

Per the alleged McDonald's two-minute drive-thru rule, drive-thru customers should receive their food within two minutes of ordering. In one Instagram post, the poster times their drive-thru trip with a stopwatch and finds that their order arrived in just over one minute. Last year, McDonald's locations in the Philippines even launched a "2-Minute Drive-Thru Challenge" promotion in which customers were handed a countdown timer set for exactly two minutes after leaving the pay window. If the timer ran out, they would receive a coupon for a free McCafé Iced Coffee on their next visit.

In reality, however, this concept is more of an ideal standard than a universal chain "rule," and it's a customer ordering habit that makes McDonald's employees roll their eyes. Ultimately, the McDonald's U.K. website elucidates that — while efficiency is monitored with internal measures to promote optimization and speed — the company does not set any kind of hard time limit on completing orders.