McDonald's Employees Roll Their Eyes At This Popular Customer Ordering Habit

A well-oiled machine relies on every part to run smoothly — and it can be a beautiful thing when it works. According to the 2025 QSR Drive-Thru Report, a trip to the McDonald's drive-thru takes 272.99 seconds. That's the average amount of time that passes from the moment folks start placing their order to the moment they receive their food and leave. Factors like speaker interface volume and clarity impact overall speed (i.e., can the employee's voice be clearly heard? Did the customer have to repeat their order?). But guests also play a big part in reducing overall wait times. Whether you're ordering at the drive-thru or in-store, one customer habit that McDonald's employees can't stand is folks not being specific enough about their orders. Knowing — and stating — what you want up-front saves time for everyone.

There's even a trove of social media commentary from workers lamenting this particular phenomenon. A Reddit thread in r/McDonaldsEmployees asks, "What are some pet peeves among employees that customers do?" and per the responses, unspecific orders are an oft-spied offender. "When you have to drag everything out of them because they won't say what they want," replies one of the responses from an apparent Mickey D's worker. "'I'd like a Happy Meal.' Okay, which Happy Meal? 'Nuggets.' How many? '6 piece.' What's the sauce and the drink? 'Barbeque.' And the drink? 'Coke.' [...] This drives me insane." Another commenter chimes in, "I like to joke that I'm leaving to go be a dentist, because pulling teeth has to be easier than getting information out of customers." It's all about moving the line along, and drudging through the ordering process detail-by-detail majorly slows down the process.