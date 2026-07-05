The Perfect Ratio For Espresso Martinis (And How To Prevent Them From Being Watery)

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Love it or hate it, the espresso martini had a renaissance in the 2020s and shows no signs of slowing down. While there are a million twists on the sophisticated tipple, like swapping out the usual vodka for tequila, experts agree the ideal espresso martini recipe should follow a certain formula. Fred Siggins, the bartender, drinks educator, and writer whose upcoming book "Equal Parts Cocktails" debuts in August 2026, knows just what that formula should be: Equal parts spirit, strongly brewed espresso, and coffee liqueur. This perfectly balanced ratio is rich and velvety without veering too sweet or too boozy.

Using equal amounts of each ingredient lets every component shine. The spirit gives it structure, the espresso adds bitterness and bite, and the coffee liqueur hits all the sweet notes. Siggins states, "The given ratio will work with any base spirit — that's the brilliance of equal parts cocktails." But if you've ever tried making them yourself, the end result might not taste as good as your favorite bartender's. Because the drink should be served chilled, it's vigorously shaken with ice just before pouring. And herein lies the biggest mistake to avoid when making espresso martinis. If the espresso is piping hot, the dreaded watery martini may happen.

Siggins has a few suggestions on how to avoid this: "I would say just make it a little ahead of time and let it cool slightly. Five minutes or so in the fridge or freezer should be plenty." But some of us simply can't wait that long. Siggins advises, "If you're really impatient, just mix it with the rest of the ingredients, which will get it a lot closer to room temperature before shaking." It's essential to make sure the espresso has cooled down enough before adding ice. But for the folks who aren't lucky enough to have an espresso machine at home, what's a martini-lover to do? Luckily, there is a workaround.