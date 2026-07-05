The Hands-Down Best Toaster Oven, According To Consumer Reports
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If there is such a thing as an underrated kitchen appliance these days, it might be a toaster oven. Neither showy like a stand mixer nor novel like an air fryer, toaster ovens may feel a bit old-fashioned, but modern toaster ovens can cook all kinds of unique things. They've become more powerful and have added features, making them multipurpose tools that can roast, air-fry, broil, reheat, slow cook, and even dehydrate. If you have a small kitchen, only cook for one or two, or have such a busy oven that you need a second, a toaster oven can be a real asset, and according to Consumer Reports, the best one on the market is the Hamilton Beach 31156.
Consumer Reports tested dozens of toaster ovens from every major brand, and the 31156 from the well-loved kitchen brand Hamilton Beach had the ideal mix of performance and price that put it at the top of the ranking. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Hamilton Beach toaster oven scored best at making crunchy toast. It evenly browned both single slices and larger batches, worked quickly, and offered a wide range of temperature controls that helped achieve the exact level of doneness and color users wanted — it even comes with a dedicated bread slot for toasting. The Hamilton Beach 31156 also scored well for baking other foods evenly and for how easy it is to clean.
Consumer Reports says the Hamilton Beach 31156 toaster oven is the best you can buy
There were only a few spots where this Hamilton Beach toaster oven model underperformed. While the temperature control worked well for actually cooking, the controls themselves were considered a little tough to be precise with due to a poorly marked dial. It was also merely adequate at reheating food and had a less-than-ideal amount of space inside. However, there was one other big plus: it was the only true budget toaster oven at the top of Consumer Reports' ranking.
The Hamilton Beach 31156 is currently priced at just $66 on Amazon. The next most affordable option is the Gourmia GTF7900 at $90, which scored below the Hamilton Beach model in several aspects of performance. All the other options with performance scores comparable to or above Hamilton Beach are $200 or over. The other top-ranked toaster ovens from Consumer Reports were from DeLonghi, Ninja, Breville, and KitchenAid.
Of all the models tested, the Breville Smart Oven BOV800XL is the best bet for a higher-end model. While it performed a little worse than the Hamilton Beach at toasting bread, it was better at reheating food and ranked highly for ease of use. It also had the highest owner satisfaction score. At $250, it's not cheap, but if you want the best toaster oven and price isn't a concern, it's a welcome option. Considering the use you'll get from a good toaster oven, you won't regret the investment.