The Hands-Down Best Toaster Oven, According To Consumer Reports

There were only a few spots where this Hamilton Beach toaster oven model underperformed. While the temperature control worked well for actually cooking, the controls themselves were considered a little tough to be precise with due to a poorly marked dial. It was also merely adequate at reheating food and had a less-than-ideal amount of space inside. However, there was one other big plus: it was the only true budget toaster oven at the top of Consumer Reports' ranking.

The Hamilton Beach 31156 is currently priced at just $66 on Amazon. The next most affordable option is the Gourmia GTF7900 at $90, which scored below the Hamilton Beach model in several aspects of performance. All the other options with performance scores comparable to or above Hamilton Beach are $200 or over. The other top-ranked toaster ovens from Consumer Reports were from DeLonghi, Ninja, Breville, and KitchenAid.

Of all the models tested, the Breville Smart Oven BOV800XL is the best bet for a higher-end model. While it performed a little worse than the Hamilton Beach at toasting bread, it was better at reheating food and ranked highly for ease of use. It also had the highest owner satisfaction score. At $250, it's not cheap, but if you want the best toaster oven and price isn't a concern, it's a welcome option. Considering the use you'll get from a good toaster oven, you won't regret the investment.