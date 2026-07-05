Change Up Potato Salad By Ditching The Mustard For This Ultra-Savory Addition

Potato salad is a tried-and-true classic, which makes it a perfect base for a variety of inventive recipe twists, from French to Japanese-style potato salad. While mustard is typically used for imparting both savory and acidic hints to this dish, there's another ingredient you can swap in for an ultra-savory addition: roasted garlic. When added to the mix, roasted garlic imbues aromatics and a depth of umami flavor to boiled or roasted potatoes and any accompanying dressings.

Some people may avoid adding garlic to potato salad for fear of an overpowering taste. However, roasting garlic removes a lot of the allium's spicy bite and pungency that can detract from other flavors in some recipes. Compared to raw or fresh garlic, the roasting process transforms garlic into an ingredient with accentuated savory notes, a natural depth of subtle sweetness, and a creamy texture that's easy to incorporate into any potato salad recipe.

Considering roasted garlic's savory browned flavors, you can sub it in for mustard in a potato salad's vinaigrette for an easy change-up — and to add even more umami — to the recipe. Just roast a head of oil-brushed garlic wrapped in foil in the oven, or roast individual cloves or garlic heads in oil in a pan until soft and tender. Then peel and mash or puree a few cloves to your desired taste, and whisk the garlic right into the dressing before coating cooked potatoes.