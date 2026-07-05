The Must-Have Seasoning That Should Always Be On An Italian Sub
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A good Italian sub is greater than the sum of its parts, yet each of those elements are vital to achieving the distinct combination of flavors and textures found in this deli-style sandwich. While your first instinct may be to focus on the meat, cheese, vegetables, and dressing, you should never forget the must-have seasoning that a perfect Italian sub really should not be without — an ample sprinkle of oregano.
Dried oregano will bring intensity, making sure that it does not get overpowered by the other bold ingredients which typically comprise an Italian sub (you may also want to try Ina Garten's trick for maximizing dried oregano's flavor). Oregano is key to replicating both the taste and aroma associated with this classic deli sub.
As for how to apply dried oregano to your Italian sub, there are two commonly used methods. The first is simply to sprinkle it evenly onto the open sandwich, but make sure you add it after arranging your the various fillings and whatever dressing or condiment you are using, as this will help the oregano adhere. The second method is by incorporating the oregano into a vinaigrette for the sandwich, combining it with other typical ingredients like olive oil, wine or balsamic vinegar, garlic, and lemon juice.
How to make your Italian sub even more delicious
You can pick up dried oregano at the store, or, it's easy to dry it yourself. Start by picking up an Italian oregano plant (such as those available from Bonnie Plants), then harvest its leaves — ideally, for best-tasting results, just prior to the plant's flowering — before tying the springs together and hanging them up somewhere warm and dry. Once the leaves have fully dried out, carefully remove them from the stems and grind them to your preferred consistency, keeping them in an airtight jar.
If you really want to make an Italian sub that will rival those found at your favorite deli, don't be afraid of embracing its versatility and going a little over the top. Whilst you should obviously trust your own palate, a solid mix of Italian cold cuts such as salami, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, mortadella, or ham is advised (check out which four deli meats we think belong on your Italian sub), along with provolone cheese, and vegetables. Lettuce (used to prevent a soggy sub), red onion, marinated artichokes, marinated red peppers, and pickled pepperoncini peppers all work nicely. To make sure your sandwich is the best that it can be, review our list of 12 mistakes to avoid when making your Italian sub before you start putting it together.