The Must-Have Seasoning That Should Always Be On An Italian Sub

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A good Italian sub is greater than the sum of its parts, yet each of those elements are vital to achieving the distinct combination of flavors and textures found in this deli-style sandwich. While your first instinct may be to focus on the meat, cheese, vegetables, and dressing, you should never forget the must-have seasoning that a perfect Italian sub really should not be without — an ample sprinkle of oregano.

Dried oregano will bring intensity, making sure that it does not get overpowered by the other bold ingredients which typically comprise an Italian sub (you may also want to try Ina Garten's trick for maximizing dried oregano's flavor). Oregano is key to replicating both the taste and aroma associated with this classic deli sub.

As for how to apply dried oregano to your Italian sub, there are two commonly used methods. The first is simply to sprinkle it evenly onto the open sandwich, but make sure you add it after arranging your the various fillings and whatever dressing or condiment you are using, as this will help the oregano adhere. The second method is by incorporating the oregano into a vinaigrette for the sandwich, combining it with other typical ingredients like olive oil, wine or balsamic vinegar, garlic, and lemon juice.