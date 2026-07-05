The Space-Saving Sam's Club Bakeware Organizer Customers Call An Absolute 'Must Have'

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By this point, you've probably tried a million hacks to tackle that mess of bakeware and pot lids in your kitchen cabinets. The bottom line is that sometimes a simple stacking trick won't get the job done. Or, sometimes, what was advertised as an "easy" organizer DIY on social media isn't turning out to be as "easy" as people claimed. But that's one of the many qualities — its simplicity — that has customers at Sam's Club calling the YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set a "must-have."

The YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set from Sam's Club is a 2-piece collection that comes with one StoreMore Cookware Rack and one StoreMore Bakeware Rack. The coated steel wires in both pieces keep bakeware tidy and in an upright position, with several adjustable dividers that click into a non-slip base. One reviewer on the Sam's Club product page said the set was a "must-have for bakeware organization," continuing that "it has a sleek design and the compact size fit perfectly in [their] kitchen." Another reviewer also called the organizer set a "must-have for the kitchen," before noting that it was "super easy to assemble" and "very durable." Even if Sam's Club membership prices are increasing by 20%, the organizer set is currently on sale for $37.48, though it's regularly listed at $49.98.