The Space-Saving Sam's Club Bakeware Organizer Customers Call An Absolute 'Must Have'
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By this point, you've probably tried a million hacks to tackle that mess of bakeware and pot lids in your kitchen cabinets. The bottom line is that sometimes a simple stacking trick won't get the job done. Or, sometimes, what was advertised as an "easy" organizer DIY on social media isn't turning out to be as "easy" as people claimed. But that's one of the many qualities — its simplicity — that has customers at Sam's Club calling the YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set a "must-have."
The YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set from Sam's Club is a 2-piece collection that comes with one StoreMore Cookware Rack and one StoreMore Bakeware Rack. The coated steel wires in both pieces keep bakeware tidy and in an upright position, with several adjustable dividers that click into a non-slip base. One reviewer on the Sam's Club product page said the set was a "must-have for bakeware organization," continuing that "it has a sleek design and the compact size fit perfectly in [their] kitchen." Another reviewer also called the organizer set a "must-have for the kitchen," before noting that it was "super easy to assemble" and "very durable." Even if Sam's Club membership prices are increasing by 20%, the organizer set is currently on sale for $37.48, though it's regularly listed at $49.98.
The YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set brings order
Besides its "must-have" status, customers enjoy the ease of finding once-lost items thanks to YouCopia Cookware and Bakeware Organizer Set's partitioned racks. "It makes my baking so much easier because I can see all my baking pans at a glance," said one Sam's Club reviewer. Shoppers also appreciate that the organizer set is a breeze to assemble and adjust to whatever width you need the slots to be, whether that's large enough for a cupcake tray or thin enough for a cutting board. "It's compact enough to fit in a cabinet but also sturdy enough for countertop use," said another reviewer, which can only spell success when paired with these tips to organize your kitchen cabinets like a pro.
The two organizers are roughly 8.5 inches and 6.4 inches in height, but can prove useful even if you use them to arrange large wire racks or pie dishes. Another trick to store your baking tools for easy, organized access involves dedicating a specific cabinet to a specific type of bakeware. So, you could easily put one organizer in a cabinet especially for baking sheets, and place the other in a different cabinet to hold lids. "Before this, my bakeware cabinet was like a game of Jenga — one wrong move, and BAM! A cookie sheet avalanche," explained another Sam's Club reviewer, before concluding, "This rack makes me feel like an organizational wizard, and my bakeware cabinet is finally safe from surprise bakeware explosions."